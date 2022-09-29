OREM, Utah – Sam Houston State University defeated Utah Valley University 3-2 (25-21, 25-15,26-24,26-24,19-17) on Saturday inside the Lockhart Arena. The five-set thriller saw 44 ties and 17 lead changes. Sam Houston (5-13, 2-2) held off UVU's (7-7, 2-1) late rally. The Bearkats were led by Madison Dyer and Catherine Krieger, each with 15 kills. The Wolverines had three players in double digits with kills, as Kazna Tanuvasa had 17, Avery Shewell had 16, and Tori Dorius added 14.

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO