ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to survive inflation

A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. What's Trending: Casey shows off his moves as emcee; 'Fixer Upper' is back. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Casey Lund and Grace Lee emceed this weekend's Susan...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022

Lingering showers and downpours are still possible as a frontal boundary dissipates near the central islands. Widespread rainfall is expected for the western end of the state by early Sunday, spreading to the central islands during the day. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:00...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Visitor arrivals in September

With soaring prices at the pump and grocery story, Adam Morris from Bank of Hawaii explains how to cut costs amid inflation. Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cold front to stall near Maui County

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Early-season cold front approaching the state. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM HST. Widespread rainfall is expected...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Casey shows off his moves as emcee; 'Fixer Upper' is back

With soaring prices at the pump and grocery story, Adam Morris from Bank of Hawaii explains how to cut costs amid inflation. Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river

A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newscast#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Hawaii News Now#Mobile#The Hnn Digital Center
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forget the tricks: These are the top treats in Hawaii for Halloween

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you think Halloween is just about the candy, you’d be ... right. You’d also be just the person to weigh in on a new state-by-state ranking from the good people at Candy Store. They looked at 15 years of Halloween candy sales data to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Drier conditions taking over, trade winds slowly returning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Northeast trade winds will fill in behind the front as it passes through each island. The front will continue to weaken on Monday and fade away by Tuesday. As drier and more stable conditions set up over the western end of the state behind the front, a...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
hawaiinewsnow.com

Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates

A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state

An early-season cold front moving through Kauai and Oahu is forecast to stall near Maui County and slowly dissipate Sunday night through Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain began in the morning for the Garden Isle, and will move to Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Trade winds will briefly strengthen behind the front but will start to weaken again by early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
morrisfocus.com

Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors

PARSIPPANY — Houlihan’s abruptly closed its doors on Thursday, September 30. The sign was removed off the building, the sign on Route 46 was painted white and a sign was posted on window. The post on the door read “We’re Closed. We are deeply saddened to announce the...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy