Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to survive inflation
A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. What's Trending: Casey shows off his moves as emcee; 'Fixer Upper' is back. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Casey Lund and Grace Lee emceed this weekend's Susan...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022
Lingering showers and downpours are still possible as a frontal boundary dissipates near the central islands. Widespread rainfall is expected for the western end of the state by early Sunday, spreading to the central islands during the day. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:00...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Visitor arrivals in September
With soaring prices at the pump and grocery story, Adam Morris from Bank of Hawaii explains how to cut costs amid inflation. Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Report: Hawaii is seeing fewer visitors than pre-pandemic highs but they’re spending more
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although summer travel slowed in August, a new state report shows tourists are spending more during their time in the islands. A report by DBEDT shows in August, about 830,000 visitors spent $1.71 billion. In 2019, in contrast, more than 920,000 visitors spent $1.5 billion. Sarah Aoyama,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cold front to stall near Maui County
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Early-season cold front approaching the state. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM HST. Widespread rainfall is expected...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Casey shows off his moves as emcee; 'Fixer Upper' is back
With soaring prices at the pump and grocery story, Adam Morris from Bank of Hawaii explains how to cut costs amid inflation. Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river
A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii leads the way in EVs. The state wants to do the same for charging stations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Juliette Schoeder lives in Waikiki but whenever she needs to charge up her electric car, she has to drive the Hawaiian Electric Co.’s charging station on Ward Avenue. “I’m charging now because I need to drive to Pearl City later. So I need to make sure...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Eyeing Ian’s destruction, Hawaii emergency officials consider bolstering hurricane preps
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s emergency management officials are looking at bolstering preparations for a major hurricane hitting Hawaii, with an eye on Hurricane Ian’s effects on Florida — as well as climate change. Experts say it’s a simple equation: Rising ocean temperatures provide more fuel for storms,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forget the tricks: These are the top treats in Hawaii for Halloween
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you think Halloween is just about the candy, you’d be ... right. You’d also be just the person to weigh in on a new state-by-state ranking from the good people at Candy Store. They looked at 15 years of Halloween candy sales data to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Drier conditions taking over, trade winds slowly returning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Northeast trade winds will fill in behind the front as it passes through each island. The front will continue to weaken on Monday and fade away by Tuesday. As drier and more stable conditions set up over the western end of the state behind the front, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol as a new policy is expected
Hawaii leads the way on EV ownership. A new project aims to do the same for charging stations. Right now, Hawaii is among the top states in the country when it comes to electric car ownership. Kihei church members express flooding concerns after county sees heavy rainfall. Updated: 1 hour...
hawaiinewsnow.com
End of an era: Diamond Head Theatre says goodbye to longtime home with final show
Despite strong need, youth drug treatment center on Kauai sits empty 3 years after it was built. Construction on Kauai’s Adolescent Treatment and Healing Center wrapped up three years ago. Commander overseeing Red Hill’s defueling says he’s ‘committed to getting this right’. Updated: 1 hour ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates
A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state
An early-season cold front moving through Kauai and Oahu is forecast to stall near Maui County and slowly dissipate Sunday night through Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain began in the morning for the Garden Isle, and will move to Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Trade winds will briefly strengthen behind the front but will start to weaken again by early Monday.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
KENNEWICK, Wash. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a former Hawaii woman whose body was found in Washington state’s Columbia River. That’s according to the victim’s family members. An angler discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. Ebanez,...
morrisfocus.com
Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors
PARSIPPANY — Houlihan’s abruptly closed its doors on Thursday, September 30. The sign was removed off the building, the sign on Route 46 was painted white and a sign was posted on window. The post on the door read “We’re Closed. We are deeply saddened to announce the...
Comments / 0