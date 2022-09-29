Denver police officer shot in Broomfield, suspect deceased

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Denver police officer was shot in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Midway Boulevard in Broomfield, the Denver Police Department confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The injured officer, who works in DPD's fugitive unit and is a 20-year veteran on the force, was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital, Denver Police Interim Chief Ron Thomas said. He is stable and talking with doctors, multiple source told Denver7. Thomas confirmed the officer was stable and said he has a "very good prognosis."

The Broomfield Police Department is leading the investigation.

DPD's fugitive unit was in the area around 3 p.m. searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide investigation, according to Broomfield PD Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett.

Denver officers spotted the suspect in a white vehicle heading southbound on Sheridan.

While turning left onto Midway, the white vehicle crashed into a blue car. The suspect got out and attempted to carjack a third vehicle with someone inside but was unsuccessful, Haslett said during a press conference.

The suspect took off running and shot at Denver officers, who fired back and fatally struck the suspect, Haslett said.

Haslett said no other officers or civilians were injured. A woman was in the white vehicle with the suspect at the time of the incident, according Haslett. As of 5:30 p.m., Haslett said she has not been taken into custody, and investigators are working to determine her involvement.

During a 7 p.m. press conference, Thomas called the suspect a person of interest and said he could not provide any more details on the homicide investigation.

On Oct. 3, the Adams County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as 25-year-old Anthony Geovany Lainez.

The intersection was closed for sometime as Broomfield investigators collect evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.