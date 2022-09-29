ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Denver police officer shot in Broomfield, suspect deceased

By Stephanie Butzer
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Denver police officer was shot in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Midway Boulevard in Broomfield, the Denver Police Department confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The injured officer, who works in DPD's fugitive unit and is a 20-year veteran on the force, was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital, Denver Police Interim Chief Ron Thomas said. He is stable and talking with doctors, multiple source told Denver7. Thomas confirmed the officer was stable and said he has a "very good prognosis."

The Broomfield Police Department is leading the investigation.

DPD's fugitive unit was in the area around 3 p.m. searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide investigation, according to Broomfield PD Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett.

Denver officers spotted the suspect in a white vehicle heading southbound on Sheridan.

While turning left onto Midway, the white vehicle crashed into a blue car. The suspect got out and attempted to carjack a third vehicle with someone inside but was unsuccessful, Haslett said during a press conference.

The suspect took off running and shot at Denver officers, who fired back and fatally struck the suspect, Haslett said.

Haslett said no other officers or civilians were injured. A woman was in the white vehicle with the suspect at the time of the incident, according Haslett. As of 5:30 p.m., Haslett said she has not been taken into custody, and investigators are working to determine her involvement.

During a 7 p.m. press conference, Thomas called the suspect a person of interest and said he could not provide any more details on the homicide investigation.

On Oct. 3, the Adams County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as 25-year-old Anthony Geovany Lainez.

The intersection was closed for sometime as Broomfield investigators collect evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.

wufe967.com

Colorado teen arrested in connection with 14-year-old's death

Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say

Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
DENVER, CO
