ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
NFL
Yardbarker

Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket

Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”

Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera explains benching RG Trai Turner

After the Washington Commanders lost five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff in free agency, the team turned to veteran Trai Turner as a replacement. However, after four games, the returns haven’t been great. Turner, 29, missed most of training camp with a lingering quad injury. Still, head coach Ron Rivera...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Graphic Proves Why Andy Reid May Be The Best HC Ever

Last season, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was rushed to the hospital after their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. At that moment, Chiefs fans braced for the worst if he announced an indefinite leave from coaching. But he was back at work days after that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been in the league’s concussion protocol since he was stretchered off of the field on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit that saw Tagovailoa’s head and back hit the ground came just days after the same two areas hit the field...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bam Adebayo Seemingly Throws Shade At Marcus Smart While Explaining He Can Guard The 5 Positions: "Me, Draymond, And Probably Giannis, Three Guys Who Can Literally Guard 1-Through-5 And Be Effective."

Bam Adebayo has become a terrific defender in the NBA in the past couple of seasons. He's a very agile big that can put up against great offensive players and won't run away from the challenge. He's a special talent that can impact the game on both ends of the ball, but there's no doubt that his favorite task is on defense.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position

The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Everything Derek Carr said After the Raiders Beat the Broncos

Q: Can you talk about your ability to run and keep drives alive today?. Carr: "It was something that we used to emphasize. [Jon] Gru [Gruden] would always tell me to run for two a game. Just challenging me, two first downs a game is what he would say. Now, with the way that we're playing, if they want to double everybody, I take it upon my shoulders and find a lane and go, just to make it hard for people. It's definitely something I'm conscious about. It's definitely something I'm trying to do and get as many yards as I can to put that pressure on the defenses because I think ultimately, it'll help Davante [Adams]. I think it'll help Darren [Waller]. It’ll help Hunter [Renfrow] when he's back. It will help our skill guys to get some normal coverages, but until then, if people want to keep doing it, then I have to be able to try and do that the best that I can."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Panthers QB Sam Darnold not close to returning

Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold is eligible to come off injured reserve this week, however ESPN reported Monday that it's "going to be a while" before he can return from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in August. Darnold was placed on IR on Sept. 1, with the team saying...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack

Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
TAMPA, FL

