Gulfport, MS

WLOX

WATCH: WLOX celebrates Cruisin’ the Coast in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin’ the Coast party in Long Beach. Vintage vehicles were lined up ready to parade down Hwy 90 to the Long Beach Harbor. Of course, this is just the beginning of a...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
GULFPORT, MS
Jackson Free Press

EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music

Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager. Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police. The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Two homes lost to overnight fires in Harrison County

Saturday's weather set the perfect scene for a little fall cleaning in Gulfport. City leaders pooled their resources to spruce up the community.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. ‘It’s very exciting, but also bittersweet,” Lotts said. “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to work at WLOX. I...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Community leaders, members clean up Gulfport neighborhood

Two separate families escaped injuries. One firefighter was sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries while fighting the flames. They have since been treated and released.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Autocross takes off at Coast Coliseum with free, fast rides

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you have the need for speed, then you may want to check out free autocross racing at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi. The eighth annual event took off on Monday, and WLOX was along for the thrill. “We put you in...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Enviva opens in George County

WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Fun is beginning at Jones Park as the sky will light up tonight honoring the Mississippi Aquarium. Fighting ovarian cancer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mayor FoFo Gilich talks development in Biloxi

WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The plant created hundreds of jobs and is set to make a significant impact in tax dollars as early as next year. HAPPENING NOW: Hancock...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Church’s annual pumpkin patch returns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fall favorite here in Biloxi is ready for you to enjoy starting on Sunday. It’s time for the return of the Church of the Redeemer’s annual pumpkin patch. The pumpkins arrived Saturday from Arizona, all 2,600 of them. Starting Oct. 2, they’ll be on sale all month long.
BILOXI, MS

