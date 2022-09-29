Read full article on original website
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Cruisin’ the Coast in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin’ the Coast party in Long Beach. Vintage vehicles were lined up ready to parade down Hwy 90 to the Long Beach Harbor. Of course, this is just the beginning of a...
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
Long Beach Alderman At Large Donald Frazer is excited to see so many Cruisin' visitors
Long Beach Alderman At Large Donald Frazer is excited to see so many Cruisin' visitors. The parade is rolling out right now to the Harbor where Dave Elliott is enjoying the party. Free autocross rides at Coast Coliseum.
LIVE: Hugh Keaton takes off in classic for Cruisin' The Coast Long Beach Parade
Long Beach Alderman At Large Donald Frazer is excited to see so many Cruisin' visitors.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music
Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager. Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police. The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white...
Two homes lost to overnight fires in Harrison County
Saturday's weather set the perfect scene for a little fall cleaning in Gulfport. City leaders pooled their resources to spruce up the community.
Cruisin’ the Coast gets the green flag | Hundreds of cars gather at Hardy Court Shopping Center
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks from across the country came to the Hardy Court Shopping Center in Gulfport to enjoy the thrill of Cruisin’ the Coast. That includes Charlotte and David Foster. “We’re from Heber Springs, Arkansas. My wife has never been down here, so we’ve come down here...
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. ‘It’s very exciting, but also bittersweet,” Lotts said. “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to work at WLOX. I...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...
Hot wheels and classic rides: hundreds visit downtown Gulfport to View the Cruise
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds grabbed a spot along Hwy 90 to catch a glimpse of this year’s cruisers. Vintage and classic cars lined the roads of downtown Gulfport for View the Cruise. Pull up a good seat and take a look at the hot wheels: that’s what many...
Community leaders, members clean up Gulfport neighborhood
Two separate families escaped injuries. One firefighter was sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries while fighting the flames. They have since been treated and released.
Autocross takes off at Coast Coliseum with free, fast rides
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you have the need for speed, then you may want to check out free autocross racing at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi. The eighth annual event took off on Monday, and WLOX was along for the thrill. “We put you in...
George County authorities searching for suspect wanted in connection to cut phone lines
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to phone lines being cut in George County. James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as white man around 5′9″ tall, weighing roughly 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Enviva opens in George County
WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Fun is beginning at Jones Park as the sky will light up tonight honoring the Mississippi Aquarium.
Mayor FoFo Gilich talks development in Biloxi
The plant created hundreds of jobs and is set to make a significant impact in tax dollars as early as next year.
First Swamp Pop Festival brings fun for families to Pass Christian
Pleasantly crisp and dry this week with hardly any rain. A fresh fall feel continues this week with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly low humidity. Plus, maybe another cool front late this week.
Church’s annual pumpkin patch returns
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fall favorite here in Biloxi is ready for you to enjoy starting on Sunday. It’s time for the return of the Church of the Redeemer’s annual pumpkin patch. The pumpkins arrived Saturday from Arizona, all 2,600 of them. Starting Oct. 2, they’ll be on sale all month long.
Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival celebrates and educates on Monarch butterflies
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Pass Christian’s 3rd annual Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival served as a day to celebrate butterflies and other insects in nature. “Of course the focus of this festival is butterflies but we also branched out a little and included pollinators because...
