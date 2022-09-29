Catcher - I would like to see Barnhart brought back as backup catcher. He is a solid defender and seems to work well with the young pitchers. That means quite a bit and it shouldn't be very expensive. Remember when they tried to go offense at catcher with Ramos? Haase has been great, but I would rather have him as a left fielder. He is quick for a catcher and I'm afraid catching will wear him down too much. He could always catch if needed, but I would like his bat in the lineup more often as a left fielder. Rogers, not sure what to expect from him. He's been out a whole year and I'm not really sure what to expect from him. That's why I'd like Danny Jansen from the Jays. He's stuck behind probably the best young catcher in the AL in Kirk. The Jays also have top prospect Moreno coming up. Jansen is solid defensively and has power (15 homers and .525 slugging this year. 3rd year with double digit homers in a part time role). Splits this year of .265/ .346/ .525. He has more hits than strike outs (54 - 39)... which, the current Tiger team, Reyes, Meadows and Harold are the only players able to boast that. Miggy is close.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO