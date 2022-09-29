Read full article on original website
Scientists Develop "RoboCap" Capsule to Deliver Drugs to Digestive Tract
In a recent study published in Science Robotics, a team of researchers led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a robotic drug capsule, which they dub “RoboCap”, designed to deliver large proteins such as insulin and small-molecule drugs to the digestive tract. The capsule is designed to spina and tunnel through the mucus barrier upon reaching the small intestine, which allows the capsule’s drugs to pass into the intestine’s cell linings. This study holds the potential to improve drug delivery to speed up delivery of potentially life-saving drugs through the mucus barrier, which has traditionally proven difficult.
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
Yeast Proteins Could Provide Clues for New Antifungal Development
Yeast, like bacteria, causes infections. In fact, yeasts are responsible for over 100 million infections every year. These yeast infections can affect a range of different areas of the body and lead to over a million deaths a year. As a result, it’s important to develop therapies that are effective and powerful at fighting these infections.
A Fungus That Shrinks to Infect the Brain
Researchers have discovered that a fungal pathogen called Cryptococcus neoformans transforms when it enters the body, and this transformation enables it to move into the brain. The findings, which used a mouse model, indicated that as the fungus moves around to infect various organs, it takes on new characteristics that allow it to spread rapidly. The findings, which have been reported in Cell Host & Microbe, could help scientists create to ways to stop the C. neoforman pathogen, which is now the primary cause of fungal meningitis. This rare infection can cause potentially fatal swelling in the brain of affected individuals, who are typically people with compromised immune systems.
A Network Linking Aging, Inflammation, and Diet
Our immune system is crucial to our health. It has to respond to pathogens and tissue damage quickly by initiating inflammatory responses. But those responses also have to be carefully regulated or they can lead to disease. Inflammation has been called the father of disease, and chronic inflammation is considered to be a hallmark of aging. Scientists have now learned more about a biochemical network driving a general inflammatory response in multiple organs. This work has also shown that dietary restriction, which has been shown to lengthen lifespan in some studies, can inhibit inflammation through this regulatory network.
