Researchers have discovered that a fungal pathogen called Cryptococcus neoformans transforms when it enters the body, and this transformation enables it to move into the brain. The findings, which used a mouse model, indicated that as the fungus moves around to infect various organs, it takes on new characteristics that allow it to spread rapidly. The findings, which have been reported in Cell Host & Microbe, could help scientists create to ways to stop the C. neoforman pathogen, which is now the primary cause of fungal meningitis. This rare infection can cause potentially fatal swelling in the brain of affected individuals, who are typically people with compromised immune systems.

