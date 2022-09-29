ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Sooners flawed, fragile, frustrated and falling fast

The Oklahoma football program has made history innumerable times as one of the winningest college teams of all-time. The Sooners are on the verge, however, of making history of a far different kind. With the fourth most wins in college football history (the Sooners 929 wins entering the 2022 season...
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Four downs on a Crimson creaming

There aren’t enough words to describe how bad the Oklahoma football team looked in a 55-24 hammering by TCU. I’ll go with one word: horrific. Had TCU head coach Sonny Dykes not pulled the first-team offense early in the fourth quarter, the home-team score in this game might have been in the 70s. The Sooners were not only badly beaten, they were badly beaten up.
NORMAN, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK

