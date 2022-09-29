Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Sooners flawed, fragile, frustrated and falling fast
The Oklahoma football program has made history innumerable times as one of the winningest college teams of all-time. The Sooners are on the verge, however, of making history of a far different kind. With the fourth most wins in college football history (the Sooners 929 wins entering the 2022 season...
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Gives Update on Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' QB Picture
With starter Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, attention turns to backup Davis Beville and maybe someone else as the Sooners prepare to face Texas.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Four downs on a Crimson creaming
There aren’t enough words to describe how bad the Oklahoma football team looked in a 55-24 hammering by TCU. I’ll go with one word: horrific. Had TCU head coach Sonny Dykes not pulled the first-team offense early in the fourth quarter, the home-team score in this game might have been in the 70s. The Sooners were not only badly beaten, they were badly beaten up.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football’s defense is bruised and battered, but Brent Venables ‘won’t flinch’ after Sooners’ gory loss to TCU
FORT WORTH — Brent Venables spent parts of Saturday’s first half perched on a folding chair with Oklahoma’s defense circled around him, trying to spark a response amid a relentless onslaught from TCU. However, his best efforts couldn’t keep the No. 18 Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely
The OSU Cowboys are heading up the ladder of the AP Top 10 after their win against the Baylor Bears 36-25. However, the Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday. Last Week: Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top...
Skip Bayless has already given up on Brent Venables at Oklahoma
Skip Bayless is about to bail on Brent Venables faster than Lincoln Riley bailed on Oklahoma. Year one of the Brent Venables era of Oklahoma football is not off to a great start, as FS1’s Skip Bayless is about to lose his Boomer Sooner mind over how bad the defense has been vs. TCU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Skip Bayless hilariously trolls Oklahoma by comparing Sooners to his alma mater after loss to TCU
Skip Bayless is a proud graduate of Vanderbilt, but even the controversial FOX Sports opinion spewer knows when to take a playful shot at his alma mater. After Oklahoma went from Playoff hopeful to fraud in a 2-week span, Bayless couldn’t resist the urge to troll the Sooners. As...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Venables getting torched as Oklahoma exposed as biggest fraud in college football
Oklahoma entered last Saturday’s game against Kansas State ranked No. 6 in the country and clearly in the College Football Playoff conversation. The Sooners, however, lost 41-34 to the Wildcats. Their attempt to bounce back from the upset loss today is going even worse, as Oklahoma finds itself trailing...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof TCU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
Oklahoma Blown Away by TCU: More CFB Week 5 Reactions, Analysis
The Sooners got a spanking from unranked TCU. There were other upsets in the window too, including the top-10 Kentucky Wildcats losing to Ole Miss.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
ODOT approves $8.4 billion plan to upgrade state highways
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation Commission approved its newest update for the $8.4 billion Eight-Year Construction Work plan to improve the safety and reliability of Oklahoma’s highway network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Comments / 0