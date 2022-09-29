ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of America

US Denies Link Between Iran's Release of Americans and Funds Held Abroad

Washington — The United States on Sunday rejected Iranian reports that Tehran's release of two detained Americans will lead to the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak Namazi, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the United Nations said on Saturday.
Voice of America

Iran Allows US Citizen Out of Prison Temporarily

Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for nearly seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless, has been allowed out of Tehran's Evin prison on a one-week furlough, officials said Saturday. Separately, his father and former United Nations official Baquer Namazi, who was also convicted on...
Voice of America

Australia Imposes More Sanctions on Russia Over Annexation of Ukrainian Regions

SYDNEY — Australia has hit Russia with a fresh round of sanctions over Moscow’s claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Travel restrictions and financial penalties are being imposed on Russian-backed separatists and senior officials. Campaigners are urging Australia to supply more weapons to Ukraine. The new sanctions...
Voice of America

US Assails Iran for Crackdown on Protesters

The White House on Monday assailed Iran’s crackdown on protests over the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab. “We’re alarmed and appalled by reports of security authorities responding to university students’...
Voice of America

Iran's Supreme Leader Breaks Silence on Protests, Blames US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called "rioting" and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The unrest, ignited by the...
Voice of America

US, China Compete in Space

The United States and China are increasingly competitive in space as both nations plan to put people back on the moon and establish the first moon bases. NASA, the U.S. space agency, is waiting for a new launch date for its Artemis 1 mission. It is expected this month or next. Technical problems led to cancellations of the first two launch attempts in recent weeks.
Voice of America

Thousands Around Globe March in Support of Iran Protests

Thousands of people gathered in several countries Sunday to condemn Iran’s crackdown on protests in that country that began after the death of a young woman while in police custody. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa...
Voice of America

US Expected to Send Mobile Rocket Launchers to Ukraine in $625 Million Aid Package

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, munitions, mines and mine-resistant vehicles, two sources briefed on the $625 million package told Reuters on Monday. The package, expected to be announced as soon as...
Voice of America

Protesters Rally Across Iran in Third Week of Unrest Over Woman's Death

Dubai — Protesters rallied across Iran and strikes were reported throughout the country's Kurdish region Saturday as demonstrations against the death of a woman in police custody entered their third week. The protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiraled into the...
Voice of America

Students Protesting at Multiple Iranian Universities Amid Violent Security Clampdowns

Cairo — Protests were reported Saturday at more than half a dozen Iranian universities as government security forces scrambled to crack down, firing at protesters in the capital, Tehran. The protests followed violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the Baluchistan capital of Zahedan, in which at least 20 people were reportedly killed, including three security force members.
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 1

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:02 a.m.: An investigation by RFE/RL journalists shows connections between the metallurgical empire of Vladimir Lisin, one of Russia's richest oligarchs, and Russia's military industries. According to an NGO that monitors Russian state contracts, one of his companies did business with a state-run institute involved in the development of nuclear weapons. Lisin's company issued a statement to RFE/RL denying its products could be used for military purposes. Unlike many of Russia's rich and politically connected industrialists, Lisin and his companies have not been sanctioned by the European Union, the United States, Britain, or even Ukraine.
Voice of America

Foreign Influence Campaigns Ramp Up to Target US Voters

Washington — U.S. voting systems appear to be safe and secure ahead of next month’s midterm elections, according to senior U.S. officials who warn the more pressing danger could be efforts by countries like Russia and China to convince Americans otherwise. Just as in past elections, multiple state...
Voice of America

US, Philippine Forces Hold Combat Drills to Brace for Crisis

Manila, philippines — More than 2,500 U.S. and Philippine marines joined combat exercises Monday to respond to any crisis in a region long on tenterhooks over South China Sea territorial disputes and increasing tensions over Taiwan. The annual military drills are the first major exercise between the longtime treaty...
Voice of America

Critics Fear Saudi Prince Seeks Legal Cover With PM Title

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new title of prime minister could prove more significant abroad than inside the kingdom, where he already wields enormous power. The appointment by royal decree comes as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is debating whether the...
Voice of America

Ukrainian Forces Make Gains in Kherson, a Region Putin Illegally Annexed Last Week

Ukrainian forces made further gains Monday in the Kherson region in the country’s south, adding to their gains in the east in recent days as they push a counteroffensive against Russia to recapture lands Moscow’s forces had claimed earlier in its seven-month invasion. Russia-installed officials in Kherson said...
Voice of America

Turkey's Erdogan Renews Threat to Block NATO Bids by Sweden, Finland

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday renewed his threat to block the NATO bids of Sweden and Finland, saying he would not give his approval until the two Nordic countries kept promises he said were made to Ankara. "Until the promises made to our country are upheld, we will...
Voice of America

In China, Used Luxury Goods Growing in Popularity

China’s used luxury goods market is growing at a time when the economy is slowing down, market experts and business owners say. Buyers in China's $74-billion luxury goods market have historically purchased new products — not used ones. Zhu Tainiqi is the Shanghai-based founder of second-hand, or used,...
