This Cubs team has played exceptionally well over the last week, and in general has looked good since the All-Star break. In front of a festive crowd on another sunny Chicago autumn afternoon, they demolished the Reds 8-1 for their seventh consecutive win. That’s a season-high winning streak, and the longest for the team since a seven-game streak last September against the same two teams — the Pirates and Reds.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO