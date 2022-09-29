Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks rolls a five, or carry on my Heyward son
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. One down, five to go. The Cubs handled the Reds with aplomb Friday afternoon and...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Who I'm Rooting For in the Postseason, Ranked
This post is a little premature because there's still one spot left to decide in the National League. But I've got time to write now, so I'm going for it. Here's who I'll be rooting for the rest of the way. 1. Seattle Mariners. I live in the Pacific Northwest....
MLB・
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ with six you get meatloaf
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. This final series is fun so far. We can enjoy this. Then there’s playoff baseball,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Historical odds and ends
On July 18, 1888, the Cubs were shut out at Detroit, 0-5, for their third straight loss and slipped to second place. The big Captain [Anson] summoned his chief advisers to him this morning ans asked their aid in solving a problem that had long troubled him -- how to increase the batting.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs on Closing Day, Part 1
Mention "Opening Day" and Cubs fans will regale you with memories of dramatic starts to seasons past. Willie Smith's pinch-hit, 2-run walk-off homer in 11th inning in 1969!. Mark Grace's walk-off hit against the Padres in 1996!. Kyle Hendricks' 3-hit, no-walk, 9-strikeout shutout in 2020!. ... Few fans wax nostalgic...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Mesa Solar Sox start the Arizona Fall League today
The Mesa Solar Sox start their defense of their 2021 Arizona Fall League title today as the AFL kicks off their 2022 season. The Solar Sox will play at the Scottsdale Scorpions tonight. This is the 30th anniversary of the AFL, which was founded in 1992. Major League Baseball likes...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, October 3
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Saturday 10/1, 1:20 CT
ATTENDANCE WATCH: The Cubs have announced 2,555,495 tickets sold through 79 dates, an average of 32,348 per date. They must have 44,505 paid admissions announced today and tomorrow to reach 2.6 million, an average of 22,253 per date. They’ll probably cross the 2.6 million mark by 20,000 or so. The Cubs haven’t had an announced total attendance under 2.6 million since 1997.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 159
I’ve decided that I just don’t have a vivid enough imagination, because things keep happening for the Cubs that I just didn’t imagine happening. Among them: The Cubs sweeping their last homestand of the season. This hits the official milestones. This is now 100 games of .500 baseball and alongside that, this team can’t lose 90 games.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs 8, Reds 1: Wrapping the Wrigley year with a win
This Cubs team has played exceptionally well over the last week, and in general has looked good since the All-Star break. In front of a festive crowd on another sunny Chicago autumn afternoon, they demolished the Reds 8-1 for their seventh consecutive win. That’s a season-high winning streak, and the longest for the team since a seven-game streak last September against the same two teams — the Pirates and Reds.
