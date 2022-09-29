Read full article on original website
nativenewsonline.net
Kevin Locke, Lakota Flute Player, Hoop Dancer, and Cultural Ambassador, Walks On at 68
BLACK HILLS, SD — Native American music fans are mourning the unexpected passing of world renowned flute player Kevin Locke, who walked on overnight on Friday in a hotel room in Custer, South Dakota. In addition to his music talents, Locke was an accomplished hoop dancer, storyteller, and cultural ambassador from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The cause of Locke’s passing was not announced. He was 68.
newscenter1.tv
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Awareness Walk kicks off Friday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Working Against Violence, Inc. is kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month by combining their annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Awareness Walk with their Power of Purple event on Friday, Sept. 30, at Memorial Park in Rapid City. Sponsors and volunteers are needed, and...
newscenter1.tv
Custer County closes out big fall weekend with Black Hills tradition
CRAZY HORSE, S.D. – Custer County closed out a huge weekend for the area with the annual Crazy Horse Volksmarch for the fall Sunday morning. People from across South Dakota and from coast to coast converged onto the area for the chance to hike up to the top of the memorial.
newscenter1.tv
4 things to do in the Rapid City area this weekend
The Blue Man Group is making a stop in Rapid City. Over 35 million people worldwide have experienced this smash hit phenomenon. Blue Man Group will be performing Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 1 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater. While the...
newscenter1.tv
27 PHOTOS: Classic cars and hot rods take over Black Hills Harley-Davidson in annual event
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 10th Annual Dakota Rods and Classics Fall Car and Motorcycle Cruiz-In took place on Saturday, with close to 150 cars and motorcycles lining the parking lot of Black Hills Harley-Davidson. Vehicles from several decades were featured, with races and raffles offering something for everyone....
dakotanewsnow.com
Old Navy plans to make positive impact on Rapid City community, opening Oct. 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Old Navy has announced its newest location will open in Rushmore Crossing, Rapid City. The store will host its grand opening on Oct. 1, at Rushmore Crossing, 1617 Eglin Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. The Old Navy team will be wearing pink for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be joined by members of the Chamber of Commerce, the Police and Sheriff’s Departments, and other local figures. Old Navy employees will also collect donations from employees for Boots for the Homeless, a non-profit group that collects new and used clothing for homeless Vets in the community.
Black Hills Pioneer
Cheyenne Crossing will rebuild!
SPEARFISH CANYON — “Closed by fire. Open by desire, ASAP.”. That’s the new motto at the Cheyenne Crossing, as owner Dave Brueckner and his partner Dennis Yungwirth make plans to rebuild. Soon, Brueckner said there will be a banner emblazoned with those words flying high above the restaurant, to let the public know they are moving forward to rebuild their future.
newscenter1.tv
Is this the time to see Spearfish Canyon’s fall colors?
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish Canyon has reached peak color change in the leaves. Some of the golden colors that have appeared this season are now taking on an orange hue, with the bowl at Savoy and the trees behind Spearfish Canyon Lodge being obvious stunners. Kimberly Talcott says if...
newscenter1.tv
Q&A: What is the NASA Space Apps Challenge?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the first time ever, Rapid City hosted the NASA Space Apps Challenge on Saturday. It is an event that has been put on by NASA since 2012 where people from all over the world form teams to come up with unique solutions to a variety of different challenges that NASA has come up with. This year, there were over 150,000 participants across 323 different counties that get to choose between 22 different challenges. The challenges are different every year and focus on putting to use data that NASA has collected.
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
farmforum.net
Rapid City's billion-dollar beef plant deal may be falling through as company eyes other states
From cattlemen to council members, South Dakotans from many walks of life have watched as Western Legacy Development Corporation courted Rapid City officials with talks of building the nation's single-largest beef processing plant in their town. However, Rapid City officials told Farm Forum Wednesday plans to build a $1.1 billion...
KEVN
Business owners share concerns about downtown parking garage closure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plans to renovate the parking garage on Main Street are in the works. But there are concerns about what the decrease in parking spaces could mean for downtown Rapid City businesses. Friday morning Rapid City’s community development and public works departments heard concerns about how...
newscenter1.tv
Top Stories of the Week: September 25-30
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
kotatv.com
KOTA Noem Announcement
Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Two vaccines might be what people may need as flu season starts back up. The Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% higher risk of having a wildfire impact than other communities nationwide.
kotatv.com
‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 57th Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup Friday brought in nearly 20,000 visitors and 50 cowboys and cowgirls herding 1,300 buffalo. “The head wrangler he told me this is where the adrenaline starts, and he wasn’t kidding,” admitted first-time rider, Todd Hornbuckle.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU battles SD Mines for Homestake Trophy
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team will travel to Rapid City Saturday to take on rival South Dakota School of Mines in the 137th Black Hills Brawl and Battle for the Homestake trophy. Black Hills State is currently first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference...
KEVN
Despite delays, the Block 5 development is projected to break ground in a few weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Block 5 development happening downtown Rapid City was projected to start construction in September but due to unforeseen circumstances, the project is now being delayed. According to the Chief Operating Officer for Lloyd Companies, the delay was based on financials and issues at the...
county17.com
Rain, cooler temps to remain through weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Much more seasonable temperatures and fluctuating rain chances mark the weekend forecast and persist into early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, predicts a 40% chance for showers today under mostly cloudy skies. Today’s high should be around 65 degrees. Winds are expected from the west at 8 to 16 mph and then turn to come from the north in the afternoon.
newscenter1.tv
Take a look at over 50 photos from the SD Mines-BHSU football game and LNI volleyball tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It was an exciting Saturday in local sports. Relive the excitement by checking out some of our favorite photos from the South Dakota Mines – Black Hills State football game, as well as, the Lakota Nation Invitational volleyball tournament.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Lakota Tech wins the championship at the LNI Volleyball Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 27th annual Lakota Nation Invitational Volleyball Tournament wrapped up Saturday at the Monument Arena in Rapid City. Lakota Tech finished pool play with a 4-0 record and went on to win the LNI volleyball title. The Tatanka defeated White River in the finals by...
