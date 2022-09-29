RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the first time ever, Rapid City hosted the NASA Space Apps Challenge on Saturday. It is an event that has been put on by NASA since 2012 where people from all over the world form teams to come up with unique solutions to a variety of different challenges that NASA has come up with. This year, there were over 150,000 participants across 323 different counties that get to choose between 22 different challenges. The challenges are different every year and focus on putting to use data that NASA has collected.

