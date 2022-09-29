ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
nativenewsonline.net

Kevin Locke, Lakota Flute Player, Hoop Dancer, and Cultural Ambassador, Walks On at 68

BLACK HILLS, SD — Native American music fans are mourning the unexpected passing of world renowned flute player Kevin Locke, who walked on overnight on Friday in a hotel room in Custer, South Dakota. In addition to his music talents, Locke was an accomplished hoop dancer, storyteller, and cultural ambassador from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The cause of Locke’s passing was not announced. He was 68.
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Awareness Walk kicks off Friday evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Working Against Violence, Inc. is kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month by combining their annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Awareness Walk with their Power of Purple event on Friday, Sept. 30, at Memorial Park in Rapid City. Sponsors and volunteers are needed, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

4 things to do in the Rapid City area this weekend

The Blue Man Group is making a stop in Rapid City. Over 35 million people worldwide have experienced this smash hit phenomenon. Blue Man Group will be performing Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 1 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater. While the...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Entertainment
City
Interior, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Old Navy plans to make positive impact on Rapid City community, opening Oct. 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Old Navy has announced its newest location will open in Rushmore Crossing, Rapid City. The store will host its grand opening on Oct. 1, at Rushmore Crossing, 1617 Eglin Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. The Old Navy team will be wearing pink for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be joined by members of the Chamber of Commerce, the Police and Sheriff’s Departments, and other local figures. Old Navy employees will also collect donations from employees for Boots for the Homeless, a non-profit group that collects new and used clothing for homeless Vets in the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Cheyenne Crossing will rebuild!

SPEARFISH CANYON — “Closed by fire. Open by desire, ASAP.”. That’s the new motto at the Cheyenne Crossing, as owner Dave Brueckner and his partner Dennis Yungwirth make plans to rebuild. Soon, Brueckner said there will be a banner emblazoned with those words flying high above the restaurant, to let the public know they are moving forward to rebuild their future.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Is this the time to see Spearfish Canyon’s fall colors?

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish Canyon has reached peak color change in the leaves. Some of the golden colors that have appeared this season are now taking on an orange hue, with the bowl at Savoy and the trees behind Spearfish Canyon Lodge being obvious stunners. Kimberly Talcott says if...
SPEARFISH, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Volunteers#Geology#The Black Hills Museum#Martin Red Bear#Vision#Crafts Board#Pioneer
newscenter1.tv

Q&A: What is the NASA Space Apps Challenge?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the first time ever, Rapid City hosted the NASA Space Apps Challenge on Saturday. It is an event that has been put on by NASA since 2012 where people from all over the world form teams to come up with unique solutions to a variety of different challenges that NASA has come up with. This year, there were over 150,000 participants across 323 different counties that get to choose between 22 different challenges. The challenges are different every year and focus on putting to use data that NASA has collected.
TECHNOLOGY
KEVN

Business owners share concerns about downtown parking garage closure

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plans to renovate the parking garage on Main Street are in the works. But there are concerns about what the decrease in parking spaces could mean for downtown Rapid City businesses. Friday morning Rapid City’s community development and public works departments heard concerns about how...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
newscenter1.tv

Top Stories of the Week: September 25-30

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA Noem Announcement

Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Two vaccines might be what people may need as flu season starts back up. The Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% higher risk of having a wildfire impact than other communities nationwide.
CUSTER, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU battles SD Mines for Homestake Trophy

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team will travel to Rapid City Saturday to take on rival South Dakota School of Mines in the 137th Black Hills Brawl and Battle for the Homestake trophy. Black Hills State is currently first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference...
SPEARFISH, SD
county17.com

Rain, cooler temps to remain through weekend

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Much more seasonable temperatures and fluctuating rain chances mark the weekend forecast and persist into early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, predicts a 40% chance for showers today under mostly cloudy skies. Today’s high should be around 65 degrees. Winds are expected from the west at 8 to 16 mph and then turn to come from the north in the afternoon.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy