ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department seeking information about a dog. A medium size black and white dog, possibly a type of spaniel, bit someone Thursday afternoon in Ithaca. It happened along a trail leading from Upper Buttermilk Falls to La Tourelle Hotel and Spa. The dog was leashed and being walked by a woman, possibly in her 60s or 70s. She was with another woman and a small brown dog. The Health Department is trying to rule out rabies to inform medical care for the person who was bit. Anyone with info is asked to contact the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688. Staff is on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

ITHACA, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO