Tioga County, NY

i100rocks.com

Cause of explosion at Cortland’s Pumpkinfest still unknown

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s still no word on what caused an explosion this weekend at Cortland’s Pumpkinfest. Officials say the Deli Brothers food truck exploded Sunday morning. It caused a temporary closure of Greenbush Street between Port Watson Street and Central Avenue. There were no injuries,...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Two Chemung County men charged with assaulting fellow inmates

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two inmates in the Chemung County Jail have been arrested after they attacked other inmates, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced that Trevor Dieffenbah, 40, of Elmira Heights and Cody Doane, 29, of Elmira, are both in the Jail on separate charges. Both men are accused of […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child. According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
i100rocks.com

Traffic delays expected for Homer paving project

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Paving projects kicking off in Homer. Crews started milling on Clinton Street between Route 281 and Route 11 today. Tomorrow, they’ll get started on Main Street from Clinton Street to the city line. The milling is expected to wrap up in 5 to 6 days. Paving on these streets will start in the middle of next week. There will be flaggers and delays. Officials recommend alternate routes.
HOMER, NY
i100rocks.com

Tompkins County Health Department seeks info about dog to rule out rabies

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department seeking information about a dog. A medium size black and white dog, possibly a type of spaniel, bit someone Thursday afternoon in Ithaca. It happened along a trail leading from Upper Buttermilk Falls to La Tourelle Hotel and Spa. The dog was leashed and being walked by a woman, possibly in her 60s or 70s. She was with another woman and a small brown dog. The Health Department is trying to rule out rabies to inform medical care for the person who was bit. Anyone with info is asked to contact the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688. Staff is on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Police respond to accident involving a car going off the road this morning in Millport

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WENY) -- Emergency crews responded to a car that went off the road Tuesday morning in the town of Millport. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 Tuesday morning, on 3652 Watkins Road in Millport. Authorities on scene told WENY News the driver, a 40-year-old man from Millport swerved off the road for an unknown reason. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital; the truck suffered significant damage.
MILLPORT, NY
whcuradio.com

Broome County convict returning to prison

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted rapist in Broome County is returning to prison on new charges. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Derek McNeil choked an 18-year-old woman in March during a domestic dispute, then broke a window at the Broome County Jail in May. McNeil will serve five years behind bars on charges of assault and criminal mischief, to which he pleaded guilty.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Fake NYSEG person arrested

Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
ERWIN, NY

