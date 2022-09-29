Read full article on original website
Cause of explosion at Cortland’s Pumpkinfest still unknown
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s still no word on what caused an explosion this weekend at Cortland’s Pumpkinfest. Officials say the Deli Brothers food truck exploded Sunday morning. It caused a temporary closure of Greenbush Street between Port Watson Street and Central Avenue. There were no injuries,...
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
Two Chemung County men charged with assaulting fellow inmates
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two inmates in the Chemung County Jail have been arrested after they attacked other inmates, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced that Trevor Dieffenbah, 40, of Elmira Heights and Cody Doane, 29, of Elmira, are both in the Jail on separate charges. Both men are accused of […]
Spencer-Van Etten High School senior dies in car crash
A fundraiser has been started and the Spencer-Van Etten School District is offering resources to students, staff and parents after a high school senior died in a vehicle crash earlier this week.
Man arrested for DWI after crash in Conklin
Last night at about 9:45 p.m., Broome County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin.
Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child. According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, […]
Traffic delays expected for Homer paving project
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Paving projects kicking off in Homer. Crews started milling on Clinton Street between Route 281 and Route 11 today. Tomorrow, they’ll get started on Main Street from Clinton Street to the city line. The milling is expected to wrap up in 5 to 6 days. Paving on these streets will start in the middle of next week. There will be flaggers and delays. Officials recommend alternate routes.
State Police looking for wallet theft suspects
New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two individuals who may have information regarding a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Union.
Accident in Sidney splits car in two
Yesterday, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to two-car motor vehicle accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney.
Man arrested after assaulting Corning Police Officer, attacking school bus
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Police arrested a man early this morning after he stole from a local business, damaged a school bus occupied with middle school students, and fought with police causing one officer to be taken to the hospital. Emmet Kane, 28, was arrested at approximately 7:45 a.m. this morning, September 28 after […]
Tompkins County Health Department seeks info about dog to rule out rabies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department seeking information about a dog. A medium size black and white dog, possibly a type of spaniel, bit someone Thursday afternoon in Ithaca. It happened along a trail leading from Upper Buttermilk Falls to La Tourelle Hotel and Spa. The dog was leashed and being walked by a woman, possibly in her 60s or 70s. She was with another woman and a small brown dog. The Health Department is trying to rule out rabies to inform medical care for the person who was bit. Anyone with info is asked to contact the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688. Staff is on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Police respond to accident involving a car going off the road this morning in Millport
MILLPORT, N.Y. (WENY) -- Emergency crews responded to a car that went off the road Tuesday morning in the town of Millport. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 Tuesday morning, on 3652 Watkins Road in Millport. Authorities on scene told WENY News the driver, a 40-year-old man from Millport swerved off the road for an unknown reason. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital; the truck suffered significant damage.
Two Cortland residents arrested after Walmart theft
Two Cortland residents were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville.
Broome County convict returning to prison
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted rapist in Broome County is returning to prison on new charges. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Derek McNeil choked an 18-year-old woman in March during a domestic dispute, then broke a window at the Broome County Jail in May. McNeil will serve five years behind bars on charges of assault and criminal mischief, to which he pleaded guilty.
Fake NYSEG person arrested
Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
Two sentenced to prison for parole violations
A Binghamton woman and a Johnson City man were sentenced to prison today after they each violated their own probation.
Four officers injured in Elmira Correctional attacks
Two inmate attacks at Elmira Correctional earlier this month sent four corrections officers to the hospital, according to NYSCOPBA.
Repeat offender gets 5 years for choking woman
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man with a criminal history was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Assault and Criminal Mischief.
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sports Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
