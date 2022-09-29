Read full article on original website
Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet
It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted onto her body in captivating fashion show appearance
Walking onto the runway solely wearing underwear and heels, Bella Hadid made a striking statement as a dress was spray-painted on her silhouette. Walking in Coperni's show for its spring-summer 2023 line on Friday, Sept. 30, the 25-year-old model publicly posed as three men with paint canisters sprayed a white slip dress onto her body.
Lea Michele powerfully performs 'Funny Girl' classic ballad 'People'
Now that we're finally getting to see "Funny Girl" star Lea Michele perform as Fanny Brice, maybe we're the luckiest people of all?. The 36-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her Brice on Friday, Sept. 30 when she performed the classic ballad "People" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
Victoria Beckham joined by husband David and all of their kids at Paris fashion show
Victoria Beckham's entire family turned out to support her when she debuted her spring/summer 2023 line on Sept. 30 at a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The designer and former Spice Girl was joined by her husband, former soccer superstar David Beckham, and their four kids: sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.
Mila Kunis on Ukrainian roots, new movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Mila Kunis joins Willie Geist to talk about her role in the upcoming Netflix drama “Luckiest Girl Alive.” She also discusses her childhood move from Ukraine to the United States and what it’s like reprising her ‘That’s 70’s Show’ role alongside husband Ashton Kutcher.Oct. 2, 2022.
Rebecca Gayheart twins with 12-year-old daughter Billie at gala
Rebecca Gayheart and her lookalike daughter Billie, 12, went glam for a night out. On Oct. 1, the 51-year-old actress and her tween daughter Billie hit the 20th Anniversary of the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, Calif., an event to acknowledge men and women in entertainment. Gayheart wore a black...
Kim Kardashian just dropped a new true crime podcast. Here’s what it’s about
We’re used to seeing Kim Kardashian. Now, get ready to hear from her. The reality show star staple has launched a new true crime podcast that will appear on Spotify called “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith.” The release comes as "The Kardashians" Season 2 unspools on Hulu.
Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean wins 'RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race'
Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean is now also an award-winning drag queen. McLean took home the top spot on “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” on Sept. 30 as fan-favorite queen Poppy Love. "You’re a winner, baby! 👑 Condragulations to America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar!" the show's Instagram...
Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix holiday rom-com
Amid celebration of Means Girls Day on Oct. 3, Netflix announced that Lindsay Lohan is hitting the screen once again — this time, for a holiday romantic comedy called "Falling for Christmas." Netflix Tudum dropped the initial news of the upcoming rom-com in a press release, sharing everything from...
Mila Kunis could not keep a straight face on set with Ashton Kutcher
In a preview of this week’s Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, Mila Kunis opens up about reprising her role from “That ‘70s Show” with her husband Ashton Kutcher.Oct. 1, 2022.
Colin Hanks talks ‘A Friend of the Family,’ favorite movie by his dad
Colin Hanks talks about his new role in the Peacock limited series “A Friend of the Family,” based on the disturbing true story of the Broberg family whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times by their family friend. Hoda and Jenna also showcase new hairstyles the actor can try out after shaving his head for the role.Oct. 3, 2022.
Anthony Anderson talks seeing his mom 'become a star in her own right'
Anthony Anderson is taking his mother with him where ever he goes, he said in an interview with TODAY. He and his mother, Doris Hancox Bowman, better known as Mama Doris, co-host gameshow "To Tell The Truth" on ABC — and the adventures don't stop there. They left for Europe Oct. 1 to film an E! reality show called “Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation.”
Taylor Swift says 'Anti-Hero,' new 'Midnights' song, will delve 'far' into her insecurities
Ahead of the release of her tenth studio album, "Midnights," Swift has been giving fans some behind-the-scenes insight into its creation. In the latest installation of revelations about "Midnights," she revealed the name of the third track on the album, "Anti-Hero," in an Instagram post. Although Swift herself may be...
Melissa Villaseñor of ‘SNL’ does her Gwen Stefani impression for Gwen Stefani
Melissa Villaseñor left Gwen Stefani asking for more after doing her spot-on impression of Stefani on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The two were guests on the show on Monday, Oct. 3. The former "Saturday Night Live" star regularly does impressions of Stefani and this is the first time they met in person. But they've interacted on the internet, Villaseñor said while on the show.
Mariska Hargitay dances with husband and ‘favorite cowboy’ in cute video: ‘Not his first rodeo’
Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, showed off their dance moves during a trip to Colorado for the wedding of a family friend. The "Law & Order: SVU" star, 58, posted a video Oct. 3 on Instagram showing the couple tearing up the dance floor. In the video, Hargitay dons a cowboy hat and boots as she and her actor husband twirl each other around the floor.
Jenna said she wants to set up Hoda — and Hoda’s open to it
Jenna Bush Hager says she’s interested in setting up Hoda on a date and Hoda says she’s into the idea. “I want to set you up,” Jenna told her Monday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “OK. I want to be set up,” Hoda replied. “What?”...
