Celebrities

TODAY.com

Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet

It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Lea Michele powerfully performs 'Funny Girl' classic ballad 'People'

Now that we're finally getting to see "Funny Girl" star Lea Michele perform as Fanny Brice, maybe we're the luckiest people of all?. The 36-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her Brice on Friday, Sept. 30 when she performed the classic ballad "People" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Mila Kunis on Ukrainian roots, new movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Mila Kunis joins Willie Geist to talk about her role in the upcoming Netflix drama “Luckiest Girl Alive.” She also discusses her childhood move from Ukraine to the United States and what it’s like reprising her ‘That’s 70’s Show’ role alongside husband Ashton Kutcher.Oct. 2, 2022.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Rebecca Gayheart twins with 12-year-old daughter Billie at gala

Rebecca Gayheart and her lookalike daughter Billie, 12, went glam for a night out. On Oct. 1, the 51-year-old actress and her tween daughter Billie hit the 20th Anniversary of the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, Calif., an event to acknowledge men and women in entertainment. Gayheart wore a black...
BRENTWOOD, CA
TODAY.com

Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix holiday rom-com

Amid celebration of Means Girls Day on Oct. 3, Netflix announced that Lindsay Lohan is hitting the screen once again — this time, for a holiday romantic comedy called "Falling for Christmas." Netflix Tudum dropped the initial news of the upcoming rom-com in a press release, sharing everything from...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Colin Hanks talks ‘A Friend of the Family,’ favorite movie by his dad

Colin Hanks talks about his new role in the Peacock limited series “A Friend of the Family,” based on the disturbing true story of the Broberg family whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times by their family friend. Hoda and Jenna also showcase new hairstyles the actor can try out after shaving his head for the role.Oct. 3, 2022.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Anthony Anderson talks seeing his mom 'become a star in her own right'

Anthony Anderson is taking his mother with him where ever he goes, he said in an interview with TODAY. He and his mother, Doris Hancox Bowman, better known as Mama Doris, co-host gameshow "To Tell The Truth" on ABC — and the adventures don't stop there. They left for Europe Oct. 1 to film an E! reality show called “Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Melissa Villaseñor of ‘SNL’ does her Gwen Stefani impression for Gwen Stefani

Melissa Villaseñor left Gwen Stefani asking for more after doing her spot-on impression of Stefani on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The two were guests on the show on Monday, Oct. 3. The former "Saturday Night Live" star regularly does impressions of Stefani and this is the first time they met in person. But they've interacted on the internet, Villaseñor said while on the show.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Mariska Hargitay dances with husband and ‘favorite cowboy’ in cute video: ‘Not his first rodeo’

Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, showed off their dance moves during a trip to Colorado for the wedding of a family friend. The "Law & Order: SVU" star, 58, posted a video Oct. 3 on Instagram showing the couple tearing up the dance floor. In the video, Hargitay dons a cowboy hat and boots as she and her actor husband twirl each other around the floor.
CELEBRITIES

