wtvy.com
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
wtvy.com
Dothan ice rink begins installation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attraction is getting a new location in the downtown area. Starting October 4, the parking lot at 239 N. Foster Street, between the Federal Court House and the Charles Woods/WTVY building, will be closed to make room for the 2022-2023 Ice and Lights ice rink equipment installation.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Electric deploys 6-person crew to help region recover from Ian
HARTFORD, Ala. (Press Release) - A six-person crew from Wiregrass Electric Cooperative departed headquarters at sundown Thursday and headed to Central Florida to assist in repairing power outages caused by Hurricane Ian. WEC’s team is joining other workers from electric co-ops based in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma and...
wtvy.com
FUMC pumpkin patch is back!
Service providers and community members gathered in Dothan Monday morning to “stand up, stand strong, and stand together” for domestic violence awareness month. Heads up to Houston County residents who have Houston County sanitation. Monday, October 10 is a holiday for the county. It won't impact your garbage pickup though.
wtvy.com
Cottondale Boil Water Notice
wtvy.com
Former Enterprise city councilman laid to rest
wtvy.com
Enterprise holiday garbage schedule
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to Columbus Day, no garbage collection will take place on Monday, October 10. Trash scheduled for pick up on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, October 11. Any trash pick up regularly scheduled for Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday, October 12. Subscribe to...
wdhn.com
Dothan diamond thief? DPD looking for the suspect
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man accused of stealing diamonds from a local mall. According to the DPD, on September 3, the suspect entered a jewelry store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall posing as a customer.
wtvy.com
Investigators: Shorterville man fired deadly blast from outside home
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man used a shotgun to fire into a Henry County home on Sunday, with the blasts killing a person inside, according to court documents filed by investigators. 22-year-old Ryan Antonio Tolbert of Shorterville is charged with Capital Murder. Investigators claim after Tolbert argued with...
wtvy.com
House of Ruth
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
wtvy.com
Road resurfacing starts in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The next phase in Enterprise’s Resurfacing Improvement Project is set to begin next week. Nearly 60 streets are including in Phase III(A). A list of the streets can be found below. Baker St. Bellwood Rd. Benson St. Biscayne Dr. Boykin St. Cedar Dr. Colonial Dr.
wtvy.com
Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 3,2022, a man stole several pieces of diamond jewelry. The suspect entered a jewelry store in Wiregrass Commons Mall at around 2:15 p.m. He asked to look at several pieces from the display case. As the clerk was showing him the jewelry, he...
wtvy.com
Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on September 28, about a person with a handheld laser. Reports said someone was shining the laser at military helicopters from South County Road 9. Federal law prohibits shining light directly into the cockpit of an aircraft, as it...
wdhn.com
Central Florida couple finds a place away from Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Here in the Wiregrass, people are finding a safe place to escape Hurricane Ian. Stephanie Rizzo and her fiance left yesterday from their home in Orange County near Orlando, where they are both teachers. They packed an evacuation bag last week and watched as the...
wtvy.com
Dothan’s FUMC annual pumpkin patch is back!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For many who frequent Main Street in Dothan, pumpkins lined up in front of First United Methodist Church means fall is officially here!. FUMC’s annual pumpkin patch offers all shapes, sizes, and colors ready to be picked. The fall festivity serves as a fundraiser for...
WJHG-TV
Chipley woman arrested after allegedly shooting into house and hitting boyfriend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley woman is behind bars after deputies say she shot inside a home with her boyfriend inside. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Quamiracle Jade Davis got into a fight with her boyfriend on Sunday afternoon. They say during the fight, Davis grabbed a hammer and hit herself before leaving the house.
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
wtvy.com
Pleasant Home @ Kinston | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Pleasant Home takes on Kinston. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2. The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car...
