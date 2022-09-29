BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays’ skid to four games. Boston pushed Tampa Bay closer to the No. 6 playoff seed in the AL. The Rays entered the night trailing Seattle by 1 1/2 games for the fifth seed. Tampa Bay will either face AL East rival Toronto, which occupies the top wild-card spot, or AL Central champion Cleveland in the opening round. Glasnow struck out seven and held the Red Sox to two hits in 3 2/3 innings. “I wasn’t necessarily looking for results. It was more like comfort and like being able to complete my delivery and everything,” said Glasnow, who buckled down and didn’t allow a run after a walk and a single put Boston’s first two batters on base. “I feel like since Triple-A to now, everything’s been feeling sharp and I feel like I have a good idea of what I want to do.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO