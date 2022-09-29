Our guest on Monday (10/03/2022) was Thomas E. Stoquert, a Re-Entry Specialist with the American Job Center on Old Fort Pkwy in Murfreesboro, TN. Also a Veteran, his passion is to help local Veterans through the AJC with resumes, job search and whatever other kind of assistance they can offer. They are connected to many Veteran causes and efforts around our county, but more than that, they help anyone who is seeking employment and have several opportunities for listeners!

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO