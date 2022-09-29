Read full article on original website
Our Monday Guest on WGNS was U.S. Veteran Thomas E. Stoquert, a Re-Entry Specialist with the American Job Center in Murfreesboro, TN
Our guest on Monday (10/03/2022) was Thomas E. Stoquert, a Re-Entry Specialist with the American Job Center on Old Fort Pkwy in Murfreesboro, TN. Also a Veteran, his passion is to help local Veterans through the AJC with resumes, job search and whatever other kind of assistance they can offer. They are connected to many Veteran causes and efforts around our county, but more than that, they help anyone who is seeking employment and have several opportunities for listeners!
