Rutherford County, TN

Our Monday Guest on WGNS was U.S. Veteran Thomas E. Stoquert, a Re-Entry Specialist with the American Job Center in Murfreesboro, TN

Our guest on Monday (10/03/2022) was Thomas E. Stoquert, a Re-Entry Specialist with the American Job Center on Old Fort Pkwy in Murfreesboro, TN. Also a Veteran, his passion is to help local Veterans through the AJC with resumes, job search and whatever other kind of assistance they can offer. They are connected to many Veteran causes and efforts around our county, but more than that, they help anyone who is seeking employment and have several opportunities for listeners!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Protecting Rutherford County Schools and Child Custody Issues

Individual schools within the Rutherford County School System continue to protect students from outsiders who should not be paying a visit to a local school…. That was county school director Dr. Jimmy Sullivan. Of course, the schools won’t have to worry about unwanted visitors this week, because schools are closed for fall break. But for parents who plan to visit their child at school next week, perhaps for a meeting with a teacher or to eat lunch with their student - - expect to show your drivers license if you're going beyond the school office or picking up a child early…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Recognize These Women?

(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro detectives need your help in identifying two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang. Please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email: 0933@murfreesborotn.gov, if you recognize them. On July 12, 2022, a female deposited an alleged stolen check for $4,600 into...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee

SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
CARTHAGE, TN
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
TENNESSEE STATE
House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.

WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon. According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
NASHVILLE, TN

