Cincinnati, OH

NFL Thursday Night Football tracker: Dolphins look to stay unbeaten against struggling Bengals

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
One undefeated team is playing on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4 and it isn't the one that appeared in the Super Bowl last year. No, it's the surprising Miami Dolphins, who look completely different after hiring Mike McDaniel and trading for Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Through three weeks, the Dolphins are the only undefeated team in the AFC.

The Dolphins will look to keep their streak alive against one of the more disappointing teams to kick off the 2022 NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals did make a deep playoff run last season, and find themselves 1-2 to open the year. Despite pouring money into the offensive line, the Bengals continue to give up sacks at an alarming rate.

Joe Burrow will be tasked with evading pressure and finding his star receivers against a Dolphins defense that held Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to just 19 points in Week 3.

Follow along with us as we provide news, scores and injury updates as the Dolphins take on the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4.

Former New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell, Jim Sweeney die a day apart

Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney, who anchored the New York Jets’ offensive line during the 1980s, died a day apart, the team announced. Powell was 67 and Sweeney was 60. Powell, drafted No. 1 by the Jets out of the University of Southern California and the fourth pick overall in the 1977 NFL draft, died of heart failure on Friday, his son, Marvin Powell III, said, according to ESPN. Sweeney, who died Saturday, was a second-round pick of the Jets out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 1984 draft. His cause of death was not immediately released.
NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started six regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams since joining the 49ers in 2017. He's won all of them. Garoppolo wasn't supposed to continue that streak this season, but Trey Lance's injury pushed Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. He was underwhelming in his first start of the season, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss against the Denver Broncos.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 5: Scouring for pickups after latest rash of injuries

Another week, another nightmarish series of injuries across the NFL. Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson and two different Giants QBs were among the players hurt on Sunday — and Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for Week 5 after last Thursday's scary scene. So in all likelihood, you're gonna need to hit the fantasy waiver wire this week. Below you'll find a collection of approved pickups, all of them available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Are the New York Giants actually legit?

Your browser does not support iframes. Credit is due where it’s due: Brian Daboll’s New York Giants have gotten off to a fast 3-1 start. That’s a major improvement over where they were this time last year, which was 1-3 and fresh off their first victory of the year. This team is playing better football than a year ago, that part can’t be debated. Saquon Barkley is back to his incredible self, the defense has played well for the most part, and the Giants are off to their best start in years.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
WATCH: L.A. Rams Linebackers Take Down Streaking Animal Rights Activist

Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley, both linebackers for the Los Angeles Rams, charged into a man attempting to streak across the San Francisco 49ers’ home field on Monday night, tackling him to the ground. The unauthorized individual charged out across the field shortly before halftime, waving what appeared to be a pink smoke flare. He was able to evade security before Wagner met him at the 40-yard line, assisted by McKinley. The streaker was identified as animal rights activist Alex Taylor by Direct Action Everywhere, a grassroots network that took credit for the stunt shortly after it occurred. Taylor and a colleague, Allison Fluty, were “a bit beaten up but in good spirits” after the incident, the group said on Twitter. The organization added that its aim had been “to elevate the #SmithfieldTrial,” a case in which two of its members are charged with smuggling two piglets off a Utah farm in 2017. The action comes nearly a month after two other Direct Action Everywhere members disrupted a Rams game, carrying smoke flares onto the field before being apprehended by security.Bobby Wagner stopped the fan who ran onto the field 😳(via @cameronsalerno1)pic.twitter.com/xWNQCPjliC— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2022 Read it at ESPN
Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
