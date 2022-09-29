Read full article on original website
Cowboys' winning formula; Baker Mayfield is broken; NFL's top 10 teams
As we near the quarter-mark of the season, coaches and executives are assessing their squads to determine how to best match their schemes with their personnel to enhance their chances of winning. Although a slow start does not immediately squash a team's playoff chances, there is a heightened sense of urgency with four games in the books. Teams are rounding into form, and we begin to see a little separation between the contenders and pretenders.
NFL・
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF
Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
Is Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat with Broncos slow start? | THE HERD
Nathaniel Hackett continues to struggle this season. The Denver Broncos fell to AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders 32-23 in Week 4 and fall to 2-2. Russell Wilson and company were held under 300 yards. Does this mean Hackett is officially on the hot seat? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
The NFL isn't passing the eye test on head injuries
Oklahoma getting blown out by TCU means this — RJ Young | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on TCU’s blow out win over the Oklahoma Sooners. RJ was shocked by how bad Oklahoma’s defense looked, and is concerned that the Sooners could end up with four losses this season after starting 0-2 in Big 12 play.
College football top plays: Michigan-Iowa, OK State-Baylor, more
Week 5 of the college football season is in full swing Saturday, and kicking things off on FOX is a matchup between No. 4 Michigan and Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. Elsewhere, two undefeated teams are going head-to-head, as No. 7 Kentucky takes on No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford, and Illinois is giving Wisconsin a run for its money at Camp Randall.
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
Which undefeated teams raise more concern: Michigan, Clemson or USC?
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discusses which undefeated teams raise more of a concern: The Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers or the USC trojans. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy only threw ten times in the second half last week, Caleb Williams has slowed down in previous seasons and Clemson barely escaped last week in overtime.
Broncos lose RB Javonte Williams to torn ACL
Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday ahead...
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
Chiefs do about-face after Colts letdown in blowout of Bucs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One week after Kansas City could do little right in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could seemingly do no wrong in a 41-31 blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. On offense, Mahomes conjured more improvisational...
Aaron Judge keeps getting walked ... which is how it should be
More than 120,000 Yankees fans braved crummy weather this weekend to see a tall guy hit a home run. Heading into New York’s three-game set against Baltimore, Aaron Judge needed just one measly big fly to pass Roger Maris for the American League record. But while the pinstripe faithful...
Browns again hurt themselves in painful road loss to Falcons
CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett's car crash triggered another week of distractions for the Browns, leading to a familiar frustrating finish on Sunday. They're their own worst enemy. Cleveland's inability to score in the red zone and a costly defensive breakdown — a problem in the first two games...
Atlanta Braves stay on top: The battle for the NL East isn't over | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry break down the Atlanta Braves and the NY Mets series after the Braves sweep the Mets and manage to stay on top in the NL East! The battle continues for the number 2 seed continues into the final series of the regular season!
Should Dak Prescott freak out over his starting job with Cooper Rush's success? | What's Wright?
Cooper Rush has led the Dallas Cowboys to three straight wins and four of his own dating back to their Week 8 regular season win against the Minnesota Vikings last season. However, Dak Prescott is on track to return from thumb surgery as soon as Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, putting the Cowboys in a difficult situation at the QB spot. Does this mean panic time for Dak with Rush's success? Watch as Nick Wright explains why Dak will return as the Cowboys' starting QB.
'This is exciting for the Giants' — Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis on Saquon Barkely's performance
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the New York Giants victory over the Chicago Bears. They commented on Saquon Barkley's career-high in carries and his incredible performance. They can't wait to see what Brian Daboll does with Barkley in the rest of the season.
Eagles stand strong as only undefeated team in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at all the players getting credit this season for the Philadelphia Eagles' undefeated start — from offensive standouts Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown to defensive stalwarts Darius Slay and Brandon Graham — and it's easy to see why running back Miles Sanders was overlooked.
Jimmy Smith retires after 11 years with Baltimore Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Defensive back Jimmy Smith announced his retirement Monday after 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith said late last season that if he was going to continue playing, he wanted it to be for the Ravens. He was drafted by Baltimore in 2011 and never played anywhere else.
Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Sunday night, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.
