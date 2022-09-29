Read full article on original website
MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30. Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
UFC Vegas 61 Performance Bonus Winners
UFC Vegas 61 took place in the UFC Apex without any fans or media, but the fighters still put on a show and the event was highlighted by a number of bonus-worthy performances. The evening ended up getting off to a torrid start with 4-straight finishes, and the winning fighter from each of those bouts took home a Performance of the Night bonus with Fight of the Night going to the card’s featured prelim.
Dana White Shows Off Jacked Physique After Grim Diagnosis
After receiving grim news from a mortality expert, UFC President Dana White has decided to show that individual and the entire world just how healthy he is. It is no secret that White has dealt with several health issues over the last few years, and well none of them are particularly life-threatening in themselves, they are still things that he has had to deal with and adapt to. That said, it is not hard to imagine the type of stress that someone in his position goes through on a daily basis, and the toll that that takes on a person’s health.
Watch: MMA Fighter Has Long, Delayed Reaction To Liver Kick KO
MMA fighter Andrey Pulyaev finished Aleksander Kurshinsky with a nasty liver kick that took almost five seconds to fully react to. Pulyaev and Kurshinsky faced off at Shlemenko FC 5 on Friday in Omsk, RU. The two middleweights had a highly competitive first round of their fight, with both fighters dealing high amounts of damage.
Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
Yan Xiaonan Feels Undervalued By Home Fans: ‘They Probably Dislike Me’
Yan Xiaonan believes she is not getting the kind of support one would expect from her home country. UFC strawweight Yan Xiaonan will be stepping into her main event slot in a matter of hours. The Chinese fighter with eight UFC fights under her belt will be taking on the grappling sensation, Mackenzie Dern, as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event. This might be the biggest fight in Yan’s career, but she is not feeling the support from her home county in the leadup.
Sonnen Names Who Jake Paul Should Make MMA Debut Against
Jake Paul has seemingly announced his move to MMA, and Chael Sonnen knows exactly who he should fight. Paul has been fairly successful in his boxing career this far, knocking out every man he has ever faced, including two former UFC fighters. While he has the biggest test of his career coming up against Anderson Silva, he recently made the announcement that he was making the move to MMA, working with a major promotion and training at top MMA gym American Kickboxing Academy, home to former champions like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier, to name a select few.
Watch: Xiong Retains ONE SW Title Against Lee In 5-Round Battle
Last night, Xiong Jing Nan defeated Angela Lee in their trilogy bout to retain her ONE Championship strawweight championship, and you can find the highlights of their battle below!. Coming into this fight, Xiong Jing Nan had won three consecutive fights and had turned in a total of six successful...
Results For Wanderlei Silva’s Brazil Congressional Bid Announced
The Brazilian congressional elections, featuring candidate and MMA legend Wanderlei Silva, have concluded after a weekend of vote-tallying. Silva ran for a seat in the Brazilian congress in his home state of Paraná in his second attempt at winning political office. He ran back in 2018 for the same seat, falling short with just 0.24% (13,753) of the votes.
Costa Explains Why Aldo Retirement Took Him By Surprise
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has admitted his surprise at compatriot José Aldo’s decision to call time on his mixed martial arts career. Aldo, widely regarded as the greatest featherweight of all time, was in the midst of a late resurgence at 135 pounds entering 2022. After falling short of capturing the bantamweight gold against Petr Yan in 2020, “Junior” embarked on a three-fight win streak that saw him climb into the top five and within touching distance of another title shot.
Daniel Cormier Set To Make His First WWE Appearance
Daniel Cormier will add a new accolade to his post-fight career next weekend. MMA insider Ariel Helwani has revealed that the former UFC double-champ will serve as a guest referee for the grudge match between bitter rivals Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Taking place at WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia...
Tito Ortiz Recalls Why He Didn’t Box Dana White
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has recalled why his planned boxing match with Dana White didn’t come to fruition. In one of the MMA leader’s stranger failed matchups, the UFC president was once preparing to box Ortiz, whom he formerly managed, back in 2007. When “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” negotiated a new contract, he requested the addition of a stipulation that said White had to lace the gloves to face him in the ring.
Fighters React To Yan Outworking Dern At UFC Vegas 61
Yan Xiaonan announced herself as a women’s strawweight contender with a gutsy victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61 tonight. The main event bout saw jiu-jitsu specialist Dern not surprisingly implement a gameplan of taking Yan to the ground. And the Brazilian successfully did so throughout the fight, at one point even flattening the Chinese out and battering her from on top.
Edwards Names Best Part About Championship Win
New welterweight king Leon Edwards has spoken of the best part about his championship win over Kamaru Usman. On BT Sports, the UK’s current broadcast partner of the UFC, Edwards spoke to Ariel Helwani. Edwards has gained much adulation in his hometown following his heart-stopping head kick win and has done the media rounds, soaking up his well-earned praise.
Archives: Jon Jones Fires Back At GSP For Recent PED Comments (2018)
On this day four years ago, Jon Jones had some strong words for fellow GOAT contender Georges “Rush” St-Pierre (GSP). Jon Jones has a well-chronicled history with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Because of this, he’s earned his fair share of critics along the way. However, Jones was not expecting the soft-spoken and gentlemanly Georges St-Pierre to be among them.
HW Fighter Says Aaron Rodgers On Ayahuasca Is UFC Ready
While Aaron Rodgers may be one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, there is at least one person who thinks he could be an elite fighter with some unique performance enhancers. While he is an undoubtedly polarizing figure in football, there is little denying the skills that Rodgers has...
Helwani: UFC APEX Cards In 2022 Is Unacceptable
The UFC returns tonight to the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 61 and MMA journalist Ariel Helwani isn’t exactly thrilled about the venue choice. The UFC has held a majority of its events at their Apex center since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As the pandemic starts to lessen and life returns to some semblance of normal, the promotion is still hosting a large amount of UFC Fight Night events at the Apex.
Sonnen Says Nickal Will Get Last-Second Debut Opponent Switch
Chael Sonnen feels he has an idea of a better test for Bo Nickal for his upcoming UFC debut at UFC 282. Nickal earned a shot in the UFC following back-to-back first-round wins on Dana White‘s Contender Series. His most recent win came against Donovan Beard in a quick submission in the DWCS season finale.
Pimblett Dismisses Notion His Personality is An “Act”
UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett has insisted that nothing about his personality is fake or contrived. Since arriving on MMA’s biggest stage last September, Pimblett has rapidly shown the global audience the kind of fighting action and charisma that brought him attention in the UK’s Cage Warriors promotion, where he held featherweight gold.
Bo Nickal Will Retire If Put On Prelims
Bo Nickal’s highly anticipated UFC career may end before it has even begun, should the UFC put him anywhere but the main card. The NCAA Division I champion has kicked the UFC’s doors down, rather than walk through them like most. A two-time winner of Dana Whites Contender Series, he now has a date to debut. Jamie Pickett is the man in charge of checking the rookies glowing resume for faults at UFC 282. Bo Nickal has now shockingly told that should they consider putting his on the prelims, he will retire.
