Havertown, PA

Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.

There's no word on what the exact charges are.

Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.

Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.

The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.

OhNoTheyDidnt!!
3d ago

Charge the offenders as adults. Maybe these kids will start to think twice about doing these types of things.

