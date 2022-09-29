New Reform School Board Focused on Student Achievement, Changing District Culture and Making Tough Decisions

Read full article on original website
Coral Springs Social Studies Teacher Honored for Inventive Work
Annejeanette Washington Collins, a social studies teacher at Ramblewood Middle School, has won a prestigious teaching award for her innovative work in the classroom. Collins was named winner of the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida Social Studies Teacher of the Year for Middle School award, Broward County Public Schools announced Monday.
Candidate Jenna Hague Discusses Issues Ahead of State House District 96 Election
While voters prepare to voice their choice for governor, house representative, and senator, one race close to home is getting a little more attention. The 96th district — formerly 97 –includes parts of Coral Springs, Tamarac, and Sunrise. The state legislature removed Plantation from the boundaries following redistricting.
Open Enrollment for More Than 370 Miami Dade Magnet Programs Begins October 1
Miami-Dade County Public Schools will begin accepting Magnet program applications for the 2023-2024 school year, as of on October 1. Applications will be accepted through January 15, 2023. More than 370 Magnet programs for all grade levels will offer specialized courses with unique thematic strands of study that focus on...
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
CHILD LEFT AT SCHOOL HE DOESN’T ATTEND, PARENTS CAN’T BE FOUND
BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ASKS FOR HELP… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:43 p.m. — BSO says the child’s parents have been found, but the circumstance of the incident remain under investigation. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Jacksonville Student Using Military Background to Earn Criminal Justice Degree
Jose Gonzalez, a military veteran born and raised in New York, lives a busy life. Not only does he work a full-time job, but he is also a parent and a caregiver. He wasn’t sure how he would fit time for a degree into that mix, but thanks to the help of flexible class scheduling at Keiser University, Gonzalez is now halfway through a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice.
Ocean Bank lends $10.4M for construction of luxury townhome residences in Pinecrest
Ocean Bank recently announced it loaned $10.4 million to SCAROFA Properties LLC for the construction of Pine Park Villas, a gated community of 18 luxury townhome residences on a two-acre parcel at 7520 SW 100 St. in Pinecrest. “The $10.4 million loan to SCAROFA Properties to build luxury townhomes in...
The Struggle For Transparency and Accountability Continues
Local advocates and Kevin’s Desir’s loved ones appeal to the courts for the release of the videos of him being beaten to death by BSO staff inside the North Broward jail. LAUDERHILL, FL – On September 27th, Chainless Change, The Florida Courier, and the Desir family are appealing to Judge Fabienne Fahenstock of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court for court-ordered release of multiple videos which captured the violent incident that led to Kevin Desir’s untimely death. Kevin, a resident of Pompano Beach, was beaten into a coma by Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) staff while detained at the North Broward Bureau Detention Center in January of 2021.
Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector extends quarterly payment deadline until October 14
The Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector, in accordance with the authority from the Florida Department of Revenue Emergency Order No. 22-001, has extended the September 30 payment due date for installment payments in section 197.222(1)(b), Florida Statutes. All property owners participating in the “Quarterly Installment Plan” who may...
Pembroke Park Police Department officially launches
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Pembroke Park Police Department officially took over law enforcement duties in the town on Friday. A ceremony at town hall that swore in 11 officers was held on Wednesday to mark the occasion. Officers showed off new uniforms and police vehicles. The mayor and...
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Florida City Welcomes Solimar Apartments
Last Friday, September 23, Florida City held its grand opening for their newest affordable housing venture: Solimar Apartments. Being invited to the ribbon cutting on-site at 825 NW 5th Avenue, the event celebrated the arrival of 180 newly constructed units to the city, with rents ranging from $575 to $1,583 for one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Gunman stays in touch with Sandy Hook victim's mother
FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Monday for what's expected to be the final stretch in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school gunman. Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the...
Deputies find parents of boy who turned up at wrong school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – After searching for hours, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found the parents of a 5-year-old boy who showed up at the wrong school on Monday morning in Broward County. A driver dropped off the boy shortly before 9 a.m. at Park Lakes Elementary School in...
Wrongfully convicted man looking for job, restoration
MIAMI – A man who spent 32 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit is now looking for a job and restoration as a free man. A judge vacated Thomas Raynard James on April 26 for a 1990 robbery and murder in Coconut Grove. Following a...
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir
MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected
Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force Joins Recovery Efforts in Hardest-Hit Areas Following Ian
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Florida Task Force One (FL-TF1) Team is one of eight task force teams that has joined over a thousand search and rescue members to assist in the search and rescue efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Sanibel, Captiva and Pine Island following Hurricane Ian. Four squads...
Two Tornadoes Confirmed In Broward County
One touched down in the Hollywood/Pembroke Pines area, the other at North Perry Airport where thirty planes were damaged.
