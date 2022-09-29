Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Related
Durham’s Fayette Place developers plan for-sale townhouses. Will they gentrify Hayti?
“My kids may one day be some of those residents,” one Hayti resident told the developers. “You want to talk about Black inheritance, well that’s where we got to start.”
cbs17
4 Chapel Hill intersections without power
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say four intersections in the town have lost power, putting signals out of commission. Several of those outages are along Fordham Boulevard. Chapel Hill police report the following intersections are impacted:. Fordham Boulevard at Ephesus Church Road. Fordham Boulevard at Europa...
Fallen power lines block several major Orange County roads for second day
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A large tree along North Carolina Highway 54 in Chapel Hill came crashing down onto the highway sometime Friday as Ian rushed across the state. The tree was tangled up in power lines, blocking all drivers from being able to pass along the frequently-traveled highway.
'It's another option': Developers build alternative housing in a Durham backyard
Developers in Durham build alternative housing in the backyards of existing homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Slain Durham man worked as ‘violence interrupter’ for Bull City United, friend says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of a slain man gathered near an Interstate 85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road in Durham Sunday afternoon. Durham police said they closed the ramp for several hours after they responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found 34-year-old Reshaun Cates who had been shot and killed inside a blue Honda Accord.
Raleigh police searching for hit-and-run driver
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday are searching for the driver who hit a man and sped away. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at Rush Street and Hammond Road in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department said the pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run. He was...
'You broke another home': Mother of slain Durham man's son distraught after effort to turn life around
DURHAM, N.C. — A man working to stop violence in Durham has lost his life to it. Reshaun Cates, who was found dead in a car on Sunday on the side of the highway, was an employee of the Bull City United group. On Monday, a memorial with balloons...
Liquor permit rejected from NC bar after shootings, fights, 911 calls
Since obtaining its ABC permit, the bar "has been a drain on emergency personnel."
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs17
1 injured in Capital Blvd. school bus crash involving 3 vehicles in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles took place early Monday afternoon, causing one injury and an overturned van. Raleigh police told CBS 17 that no children were on the bus at the time of the collision and the one reported injury is minor.
'You took everything': Mother of slain Durham man's child distraught after fatal shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man working to stop violence in Durham has lost his life to it. Reshaun Cates, who was found dead in a car on Sunday on the side of the highway, was an employee of the Bull City United group. On Monday, a memorial with balloons...
cbs17
1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.
cbs17
Reaction after Durham violence interrupter is shot dead in car at I-85 off-ramp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A memorial marks the spot on the Interstate 85 off-ramp onto Hillandale Road in Durham where Reshaun Cates was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting, but they said it did not appear to be random.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Stabbed man arrives at hospital, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after a man arrived at the hospital early Monday morning with a stab wound. At about 2:54 a.m., officers said they were called to WakeMed Raleigh. They tell CBS 17 they’re working to learn where the stabbing happened and...
WRAL
Tree crashes on minivan in southeast Raleigh
On Savannah Drive in Raleigh, a tree fell on minivan. A lot of neighbors who heard the sound thought a car had crashed. No one was injured when the tree split in two and fell in front of the home. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Good news for renters: Apartment costs in Raleigh decline in September
RALEIGH – The median monthly rental price for an apartment in Raleigh fell in September, according to the latest data from Apartment List. But that doesn’t mean folks are able to secure affordable rentals, as the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,341 and a two-bedroom apartment is $1,525.
Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home
If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Youngkin plan calls for reevaluating major clean energy law
RICHMOND, VA. — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Monday for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state's powerful utilities. His administration laid out those and other goals in a 29-page...
WRAL
NC police: Warrenton sports bar loses liquor license after series of shootings, assaults
WARRENTON, N.C. — A sports bar in Warrenton has lost its liquor license due to being a "drain on emergency personnel." The Alcohol Law Enforcement Division of the state's police determined there have been too many reports of shootings, assaults, fights and disorderly conduct for Roxies Sports Bar and Lounge to continue serving alcohol.
21-year-old dies after Summertree Lane shooting, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Greensboro. Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Summertree Lane about a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found Larry Damonta Little, 21, with serious injuries from being shot. Little died from his injuries on Monday, police say. No additional information has […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
Comments / 1