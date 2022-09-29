ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

4 Chapel Hill intersections without power

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say four intersections in the town have lost power, putting signals out of commission. Several of those outages are along Fordham Boulevard. Chapel Hill police report the following intersections are impacted:. Fordham Boulevard at Ephesus Church Road. Fordham Boulevard at Europa...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Slain Durham man worked as ‘violence interrupter’ for Bull City United, friend says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of a slain man gathered near an Interstate 85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road in Durham Sunday afternoon. Durham police said they closed the ramp for several hours after they responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found 34-year-old Reshaun Cates who had been shot and killed inside a blue Honda Accord.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police searching for hit-and-run driver

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday are searching for the driver who hit a man and sped away. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at Rush Street and Hammond Road in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department said the pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run. He was...
RALEIGH, NC
Ryan
cbs17

1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.
DURHAM, NC
#Linus Traffic#Public Transit#Triangle#Construction Maintenance
cbs17

Stabbed man arrives at hospital, police investigating, officers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after a man arrived at the hospital early Monday morning with a stab wound. At about 2:54 a.m., officers said they were called to WakeMed Raleigh. They tell CBS 17 they’re working to learn where the stabbing happened and...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Tree crashes on minivan in southeast Raleigh

On Savannah Drive in Raleigh, a tree fell on minivan. A lot of neighbors who heard the sound thought a car had crashed. No one was injured when the tree split in two and fell in front of the home. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home

If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
News Break
WRAL

Youngkin plan calls for reevaluating major clean energy law

RICHMOND, VA. — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Monday for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state's powerful utilities. His administration laid out those and other goals in a 29-page...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

21-year-old dies after Summertree Lane shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Greensboro. Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Summertree Lane about a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found Larry Damonta Little, 21, with serious injuries from being shot. Little died from his injuries on Monday, police say. No additional information has […]
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces

NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

