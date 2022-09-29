ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

South Florida Times

Smoking ban expands

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Like other South Florida towns, the City of Fort Lauderdale is on the brink of banning cigarette smoking and vaping on the city’s public beaches and parks, to protect people from secondhand smoke that can cause health problems, and deter littering in public places.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wasteadvantagemag.com

Miami-Dade County, FL Department of Solid Waste Management Introduces its First-Ever Electric-Powered Waste Collection Vehicle

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has introduced its first-ever electric-powered waste collection vehicle. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, DSWM Director Michael Fernandez, and Darren Jane, District Sales Manager for Mack Trucks, were in attendance. “Here in Miami-Dade, we’re...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for election on Nov. 8. Who's running?

Four candidates across two school board races will face off in the general election Nov. 8. In one race is Marcia Andrews, an incumbent with nearly 12 years of experience representing Wellington, the Glades and Royal Palm Beach on the board. She is facing a challenge from Jennifer Showalter, an outspoken advocate for parental rights — a rallying cry of Gov. Ron DeSantis who wants more control over school policies and curriculum.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Chick-fil-A coming to Homestead with Council approval

Homestead City Council met Wednesday September 21 for its final budget hearing. Council then convened as the Local Planning Agency on two items, prior to its regular monthly meeting. The Chick-Fil-A franchise filed its proposed site plan including a drive-through feature from Campbell Drive, for a restaurant next to the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Person
Bobby Dubose
Person
Alcee Hastings
southdadenewsleader.com

Florida City Welcomes Solimar Apartments

Last Friday, September 23, Florida City held its grand opening for their newest affordable housing venture: Solimar Apartments. Being invited to the ribbon cutting on-site at 825 NW 5th Avenue, the event celebrated the arrival of 180 newly constructed units to the city, with rents ranging from $575 to $1,583 for one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Water Park Project Imperils Rare Creatures, Enviro Groups Say

It's a wild idea that has conservationists going rabid in court: a water park in the parking lot of Zoo Miami in South Dade, smack dab in the middle of a critically endangered forest. The Miami Wilds Water Park is an amusement project whose origins date back to a 2006...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected

Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector extends quarterly payment deadline until October 14

The Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector, in accordance with the authority from the Florida Department of Revenue Emergency Order No. 22-001, has extended the September 30 payment due date for installment payments in section 197.222(1)(b), Florida Statutes. All property owners participating in the “Quarterly Installment Plan” who may...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Miami New Times

Virginia Key Employee Stunned by Criminal Charge Over Code Violation

After the closing of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center this past August, 17 center employees were abruptly left without a job, including former marketing and operations director Diana Perez-Pazos. With the wounds of that loss still fresh, Perez is now facing a criminal charge over a commercial code violation that was not her responsibility, according to her attorney.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Pembroke Park Launches Own Police Department, Saying It Will Better Protect Residents

After much controversy, the residents of one Broward County town will have a new police department. There was a public feud between the Broward Sheriff‘s Office and the mayor of Pembroke Park, located in east central Broward County, when the mayor announced they wouldn’t sign up for any more BSO protection even though their own department then wasn’t ready to go.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL

