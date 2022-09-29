Read full article on original website
Candidate Jenna Hague Discusses Issues Ahead of State House District 96 Election
While voters prepare to voice their choice for governor, house representative, and senator, one race close to home is getting a little more attention. The 96th district — formerly 97 –includes parts of Coral Springs, Tamarac, and Sunrise. The state legislature removed Plantation from the boundaries following redistricting.
South Florida Times
Smoking ban expands
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Like other South Florida towns, the City of Fort Lauderdale is on the brink of banning cigarette smoking and vaping on the city’s public beaches and parks, to protect people from secondhand smoke that can cause health problems, and deter littering in public places.
WSVN-TV
Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Miami-Dade County, FL Department of Solid Waste Management Introduces its First-Ever Electric-Powered Waste Collection Vehicle
Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has introduced its first-ever electric-powered waste collection vehicle. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, DSWM Director Michael Fernandez, and Darren Jane, District Sales Manager for Mack Trucks, were in attendance. “Here in Miami-Dade, we’re...
Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for election on Nov. 8. Who's running?
Four candidates across two school board races will face off in the general election Nov. 8. In one race is Marcia Andrews, an incumbent with nearly 12 years of experience representing Wellington, the Glades and Royal Palm Beach on the board. She is facing a challenge from Jennifer Showalter, an outspoken advocate for parental rights — a rallying cry of Gov. Ron DeSantis who wants more control over school policies and curriculum.
southdadenewsleader.com
Chick-fil-A coming to Homestead with Council approval
Homestead City Council met Wednesday September 21 for its final budget hearing. Council then convened as the Local Planning Agency on two items, prior to its regular monthly meeting. The Chick-Fil-A franchise filed its proposed site plan including a drive-through feature from Campbell Drive, for a restaurant next to the...
Meet the Women of the Water Taxi
This crew knows firsthand that when it comes to Laudy living, even a tough day on the water is better than the best day stuck inside The post Meet the Women of the Water Taxi appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
southdadenewsleader.com
Florida City Welcomes Solimar Apartments
Last Friday, September 23, Florida City held its grand opening for their newest affordable housing venture: Solimar Apartments. Being invited to the ribbon cutting on-site at 825 NW 5th Avenue, the event celebrated the arrival of 180 newly constructed units to the city, with rents ranging from $575 to $1,583 for one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-
Miami New Times
Miami Water Park Project Imperils Rare Creatures, Enviro Groups Say
It's a wild idea that has conservationists going rabid in court: a water park in the parking lot of Zoo Miami in South Dade, smack dab in the middle of a critically endangered forest. The Miami Wilds Water Park is an amusement project whose origins date back to a 2006...
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected
Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
communitynewspapers.com
Ocean Bank lends $10.4M for construction of luxury townhome residences in Pinecrest
Ocean Bank recently announced it loaned $10.4 million to SCAROFA Properties LLC for the construction of Pine Park Villas, a gated community of 18 luxury townhome residences on a two-acre parcel at 7520 SW 100 St. in Pinecrest. “The $10.4 million loan to SCAROFA Properties to build luxury townhomes in...
Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'
MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?" Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga. He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter. "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector extends quarterly payment deadline until October 14
The Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector, in accordance with the authority from the Florida Department of Revenue Emergency Order No. 22-001, has extended the September 30 payment due date for installment payments in section 197.222(1)(b), Florida Statutes. All property owners participating in the “Quarterly Installment Plan” who may...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force Joins Recovery Efforts in Hardest-Hit Areas Following Ian
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Florida Task Force One (FL-TF1) Team is one of eight task force teams that has joined over a thousand search and rescue members to assist in the search and rescue efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Sanibel, Captiva and Pine Island following Hurricane Ian. Four squads...
Miami New Times
Virginia Key Employee Stunned by Criminal Charge Over Code Violation
After the closing of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center this past August, 17 center employees were abruptly left without a job, including former marketing and operations director Diana Perez-Pazos. With the wounds of that loss still fresh, Perez is now facing a criminal charge over a commercial code violation that was not her responsibility, according to her attorney.
NBC Miami
Pembroke Park Launches Own Police Department, Saying It Will Better Protect Residents
After much controversy, the residents of one Broward County town will have a new police department. There was a public feud between the Broward Sheriff‘s Office and the mayor of Pembroke Park, located in east central Broward County, when the mayor announced they wouldn’t sign up for any more BSO protection even though their own department then wasn’t ready to go.
tamaractalk.com
Chabad of Tamarac Collects Items For Residents Affected by Hurricane Ian
Chabad Jewish Center of Tamarac is collecting supplies and donations for residents of the West Coast of Florida who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Donations will be collected on Sunday, October 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Chabad, located at 8100 N University Drive.
thewestsidegazette.com
New Reform School Board Focused on Student Achievement, Changing District Culture and Making Tough Decisions
In less than 45 days, I have been able to work collegially with this new reform board leading Broward County Public Schools to do some amazing things for our students, families and local taxpayers. Great things are happening across the district, but we also continue to identify issues and I will address them head on.
