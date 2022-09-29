Seasoned educator and Lake County native Craig Heath embarks on his next chapter as Superintendent of Mentor Public Schools

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: celebration of SEL appreciation day, teachers get threat assessment training, Fathers Walk 2022
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is a look at recent South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools activities and events, as compiled by the school district. South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools Celebrate SEL Appreciation Day. On Sept. 24, the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools aligned with community partners, stakeholders, families, staff and students for the resumed...
Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
Creating community: Ohio City’s Hingetown neighborhood becomes thriving hub
OHIO CITY, Ohio — It may only be made up of a few blocks, but the neighborhood known as Hingetown and the community it has fostered have landed on the map as a Cleveland destination for small businesses and families alike. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon? Editorial
No one who’s paid a whit of attention to Eric Gordon’s 11 years at the helm of the Cleveland schools can doubt the vision, dedication, hard work, empathy and investment in achieving excellence for the kids, parents, teachers and administrators of the Cleveland schools that he brought to the job -- or the importance of education to Cleveland’s future.
whbc.com
County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal
What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
County Solid Waste District survey shows University Heights respondents want change in garbage collection method
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan announced Friday (Sept. 30) the results of a survey in which residents were questioned about their preferred method of garbage collection. The survey, done in conjunction with the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District (CCSWD), showed that more than half of University Heights...
Let your thoughts be known on vision for Severance Center: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Give your thoughts on vision for Severance Center: The Cleveland Heights Board of Control is asking residents for feedback on a newly drafted Vision Statement for Severance Town Center. A city release states: As the heart of Cleveland Heights, Severance Town Center demands redevelopment and re-imagination...
Lima News
Families’ access to medical care expands in Willoughby
University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Multispecialty Clinic at UH Perrico Health Center will open Oct. 3, expanding access to care for families in Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties, officials confirmed this week. The clinic is located at UH Perrico Health Center at 4176 St Rt-306, Suite 300, in...
Frazier Behavioral Health opens in Mayfield Heights
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- There are not many places in the area one can go to for help with challenges in dealing with autism, ADHD and other learning difficulties, but one such clinic has opened its doors in Mayfield Heights. Allison Frazier, a licensed, board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) who has...
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
spectrumnews1.com
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
Cuyahoga Councilwoman Meredith Turner condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ jail food, wrestles with new jail debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
scriptype.com
Methodist pastor returns to local roots
The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
spectrumnews1.com
Police accountability team to be created to assist with police reform in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is taking a new step to boost reform within law enforcement. The city announced the creation of a police accountability team, which would help meet certain standards set forth in a federal consent decree. The consent decree was an agreement reached in 2015...
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address
Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
Greater Cleveland counties yellow for medium COVID-19 spread; masks advised for those at risk; CDC map for Sept. 29
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since Sept. 1, all Greater Cleveland counties are yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the previous three weeks, Ashtabula and Lorain counties had been classified red, for high...
New push to build new high school in Brunswick
Brunswick High School is a sprawling, 340,000 sq. foot facility that has largely exceeded its lifespan.
Ohioans aren’t close to getting all the answers, despite court ruling that Cleveland must refund some income taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Although a judge last week ordered the city of Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, the ruling has left many Ohioans -- who also worked from home in 2020 -- wondering what it means for them. Cuyahoga County Common...
