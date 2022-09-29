Read full article on original website
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
Ars Technica
Nobel in Medicine goes to the man who brought us the Neanderthal genome
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to a single recipient on Monday: Svante Pääbo of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. Pääbo's work will be familiar to regular readers of these pages, as he was the driving force behind the completion of the Neanderthal and Denisovan genomes, and he has helped us understand how these lineages contributed to the genomes of modern humans. This has more to tell us about physiology and medicine than a casual glance might suggest.
Ars Technica
After an amazing run at Mars, India says its orbiter has no more fuel
Despite its modest overall achievements, India's Mars Orbiter Mission is one of the more notable successes of the modern spaceflight era. Launched in 2013, it was the first Mars mission built by an Asian country to reach orbit around the red planet—only the United States, Soviet Union, and European Space Agency had done so before.
Ars Technica
Black holes can’t trash info about what they swallow—and that’s a problem
Just three numbers—that’s all it takes to completely, unequivocally, 100 percent describe a black hole in general relativity. If I tell you the mass, electric charge, and spin (i.e., angular momentum) of a black hole, we’re done. That’s all we’ll ever know about it and all we’ll ever need to describe its features.
