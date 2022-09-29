Read full article on original website
thepalmspringspost.com
Kitschy, kooky, and cool: Local couple has chronicled it all, collected it on a new website
A chance encounter with a 150-foot pink dinosaur familiar to many in the Coachella Valley led two Palm Springs transplants to take more than 130 adventures. The adventures are chronicled on a website that serves as a guidebook to all things kitschy and kooky in the desert and beyond. If...
Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays
The original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert, which has been held on Wednesdays for the past thirteen years, will now be held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 2. The location remains the same at the Entrada del Paseo, in front of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce at 72559 The post Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays appeared first on KESQ.
KPBS
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Palm Springs - Hour 1
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series. Journey back to Palm Springs...
educationsnapshots.com
University of California Riverside – Glasgow Dining Commons
Solomon Cordwell Buenz designed the Glasgow Dining Commons for the University of California Riverside in Riverside, California. Glasgow Dining Commons is a new 800+ seat dining facility serving a large residential precinct at UC Riverside. Located adjacent to the campus’ oldest student community, Aberdeen-Inverness Residence Halls, and one of the newest, Dundee Residence Hall, the 52,000 square-foot all-you-care-to-eat facility offers six unique food venues, including a central demonstration kitchen and exhibition bakery, as well as a grab-and-go convenience store. Behind-the-scenes, Glasgow serves as the central production kitchen for all campus catering, as well as several food trucks.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs
“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
Desert tortoises rescued from heat wave
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance helped save juvenile tortoises from dangerous heat by transferring them from their outdoor habitat to an indoor one at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
menifee247.com
Industrial buildings approved for northeast Menifee
The Menifee Commerce Center project site is bordered by trash, rocks and overgrown brush. (Staff photo) The Menifee Planning Commission has recommended approval to the City Council of a major industrial and office complex in the northeast part of the city. Menifee Commerce Center would consist of two buildings covering...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
foxla.com
These 2 California cities made Fortune's list of 'Best Places to Live for Families'
LOS ANGELES - Families looking to settle down in California must consider a variety of factors when looking for the right city - from the best schools to low crime rates, there are multiple things that are taken into consideration. Fortune recently released its list of 25 Best Places to...
2 Rock Climbers Killed In Fall At Famed Tahquitz Rock Are IDed. Veteran Climbers Share Experience And Cautions
The dead have been identified as Gavin Escobar and Chelsea Walsh. Escobar was a Long Beach firefighter and former Dallas Cowboys player.
Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal
Customers in La Quinta and Thermal are currently experiencing a power outage due to a fire according to Imperial Irrigation District. IID posted on its Twitter feed this afternoon that they are working on restoring power to its customers. IID has been able to restore power to 474 customers and they are currently working to The post Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into bathroom at Riverside area middle school
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A coyote snuck into the bathroom of a Riverside middle school Monday morning, and its capture and release were caught on video. Riverside County Animal Services received calls from Mission Middle School shortly before 9 a.m. about the animal. When the officer got there, staff members told him that they'd seen the coyote nearby over the past few weeks, but it had never gotten on campus.
cvindependent.com
The Venue Report, October 2022: Kenny Loggins, Lewis Black, Leanne Morgan—and Much More!
Boo! It’s October! Enjoy yourself this month at one or more of these many events, and stay safe!. Fantasy Springs has a few notable shows. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, Jason Bonham, the son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, brings his “Led Zeppelin evening” show to town. Tickets are $39 to $59. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Indio gets a dose of Latin pop royalty with a performance by Prince Royce. Tickets are $49 to $99. It’s a double-serving of female Hong Kong singer-songwriters with Hana Kuk and J. Arie at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets are at $48 to $138. Making its Fantasy Springs debut at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, is the regional Mexican band Los Inquietos del Norte! Tickets are $49 to $79. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio; 760-342-5000; www.fantasyspringsresort.com.
citynewsgroup.com
Phase One of the City’s Pavement Rehabilitation Program is Underway
Phase One of Moreno Valley's Pavement Rehabilitation Program has officially begun across the City. The first phase of the $50 million program will condense five years of work into just a few months and will repave major, arterial, and neighborhood roads throughout Moreno Valley. "I am excited to announce that...
Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta
Charges were filed today against a 45-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He's The post Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS...
Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal
Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the 58400 block of Jackson Street. Officials report that the fire burned approximately one-quarter acre of a palm grove. The cause of the fire has The post Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
police1.com
Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
