Florida State

WGME

Over 3,000 people participate in annual Maine Marathon

It was a big race day with thousands of runners taking to the streets on this Sunday for the 30th Maine Marathon. A total of 3,525 people ran in Sunday’s Maine Marathon. It went from Portland to Falmouth to Yarmouth and back to Portland for the finish. Ryan Eiler...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Brrr! Frosty start to the work week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- The chill in the air from the weekend continues as we start the work week. While winds will be a lot quieter than they were over the weekend, we'll still have a cool couple of days. If you're looking for warmer weather, a nice warming trend takes hold...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Car crashes into home in Winslow

WINSLOW (WGME) -- A car plowed into a home in Winslow Monday after authorities say the driver possibly lost consciousness behind the wheel. It happened on China Road. Winslow police say that the driver was heading toward China when he crossed the centerline and went into a ditch. The car...
WINSLOW, ME
WGME

Car crash leads to shots fired in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say shots were fired after a car crash in Portland Sunday night. Officers responded to Grant Street near Deering Ave. around 10 p.m. for a report of a crash followed by gunshots. Police say officers found the owner the car, a 28-year-old Portland man, bleeding from...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Firefighters save Vassalboro home following garage fire

VASSALBORO—A close call in Vassalboro after a fire breaks out while the homeowners were sleeping. Vassalboro firefighters got the call just after 9 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the log cabin-style home on Crowell Hill Road, they saw a raging fire in the garage and two other outbuildings.
VASSALBORO, ME
WGME

Airsoft gun confiscated from Lewiston student

LEWISTON (WGME) – An airsoft gun was reportedly confiscated from a Lewiston Middle School student Monday morning. Superintendent Jake Langlais tweeted that a student reported the airsoft gun to school officials after seeing it on the bus. According to Langlais, school officials and the school resource officer identified the...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Pause to rent relief program highlights need for long-term solution

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A massive rent relief program has been effectively put on pause. It's creating a lot of worry for a lot of families and renewing calls for a long-term solution. Late last week, MaineHousing said it would no longer take new applications for the program, which has helped tens...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Auburn student gets caught in door of moving school bus

AUBURN (WGME) -- What started as a typical bus ride after school for Chandler Benway quickly became anything but, when he says his arm got caught and the bus continued traveling several blocks down Spring Street. "I was getting off the bus and I was still holding on, the bus...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Portland voters to decide if they will have final say on school budget

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Next month, Portland voters will decide whether they will have more say in the school budget. If approved, Question 5 would send budgets directly from the school board to voters, rather than city council. Supporters say it will strengthen Portland's schools and make local government more democratic...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Hannaford recalls cheese products for possible contamination

SCARBOROUGH (WGME)— Hannaford is recalling two products from Taste of Inspiration Brie after the manufacturer alerted the company of possible contamination. Old Europe Cheese, Inc, the manufacturer which supplied the cheese, says their products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. It is part of a voluntaty, broader recall by the manufacturer.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Bonny Eagle school board votes to keep book about gender identity in library

BUXTON (WGME) -- The MSAD 6 school board in Buxton voted Monday night not to remove "Gender Queer: A Memoir" from the high school library. The book explores the author's real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable. The book...
BUXTON, ME

