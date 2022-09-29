Read full article on original website
Over 3,000 people participate in annual Maine Marathon
It was a big race day with thousands of runners taking to the streets on this Sunday for the 30th Maine Marathon. A total of 3,525 people ran in Sunday’s Maine Marathon. It went from Portland to Falmouth to Yarmouth and back to Portland for the finish. Ryan Eiler...
Brrr! Frosty start to the work week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The chill in the air from the weekend continues as we start the work week. While winds will be a lot quieter than they were over the weekend, we'll still have a cool couple of days. If you're looking for warmer weather, a nice warming trend takes hold...
Car crashes into home in Winslow
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A car plowed into a home in Winslow Monday after authorities say the driver possibly lost consciousness behind the wheel. It happened on China Road. Winslow police say that the driver was heading toward China when he crossed the centerline and went into a ditch. The car...
Car crash leads to shots fired in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say shots were fired after a car crash in Portland Sunday night. Officers responded to Grant Street near Deering Ave. around 10 p.m. for a report of a crash followed by gunshots. Police say officers found the owner the car, a 28-year-old Portland man, bleeding from...
CBS13's Charlie Lopresti wins biggest pumpkin at Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta
DAMARISCOTTA (WGME) -- The premier pumpkin weigh-off took place Sunday morning at the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta. Edwin Pierpont, who set the state record last year with a 2,121-pound pumpkin, weighed in this year with a 2,074-pound pumpkin. But with a difference of just six pounds, CBS13’s Charlie Lopresti took...
Firefighters save Vassalboro home following garage fire
VASSALBORO—A close call in Vassalboro after a fire breaks out while the homeowners were sleeping. Vassalboro firefighters got the call just after 9 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the log cabin-style home on Crowell Hill Road, they saw a raging fire in the garage and two other outbuildings.
Jury selection begins in trial of Maine mother accused of killing Maddox Williams
The trial beings Monday for a Waldo County mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son. Jury selection starts Monday morning in the depraved indifference murder case against Jessica Trefethen, formerly known as Jessica Williams. Authorities say her son, Maddox Williams, suffered severe injuries while in her care last...
Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchards offer ultimate fall experience
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- As the calendar turns to October, apple and pumpkin picking season are in full swing. One place you can get your fall fix in is Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchards in Cumberland. Sweetser's has been around for over 200 years. Their barn was built in 1812 when...
Airsoft gun confiscated from Lewiston student
LEWISTON (WGME) – An airsoft gun was reportedly confiscated from a Lewiston Middle School student Monday morning. Superintendent Jake Langlais tweeted that a student reported the airsoft gun to school officials after seeing it on the bus. According to Langlais, school officials and the school resource officer identified the...
Suspected drunk driver accused of crashing into New Hampshire motorcyclists
DUMMER, NH (WGME) -- Police say a suspected drunk driver crashed into two motorcyclists in Dummer, New Hampshire on Saturday, seriously injuring them. New Hampshire State Police troopers say a Ford Mustang collided with two motorcycles on Route 16. A third motorcycle was involved but was not hit by the vehicle.
Pause to rent relief program highlights need for long-term solution
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A massive rent relief program has been effectively put on pause. It's creating a lot of worry for a lot of families and renewing calls for a long-term solution. Late last week, MaineHousing said it would no longer take new applications for the program, which has helped tens...
Auburn student gets caught in door of moving school bus
AUBURN (WGME) -- What started as a typical bus ride after school for Chandler Benway quickly became anything but, when he says his arm got caught and the bus continued traveling several blocks down Spring Street. "I was getting off the bus and I was still holding on, the bus...
Portland voters to decide if they will have final say on school budget
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Next month, Portland voters will decide whether they will have more say in the school budget. If approved, Question 5 would send budgets directly from the school board to voters, rather than city council. Supporters say it will strengthen Portland's schools and make local government more democratic...
Man threatens customers, employees with knife at Florida Walmart, authorities say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Authorities in Florida said they arrested a man Saturday afternoon for threatening Walmart customers and employees with a knife. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old James Al Cook has been charged with battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
5 new Portland-area watering holes say hello while another says farewell for now
Saturday, October 1st 2022 — PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you think it’s tastebud heaven or pretentious and boring, Portland’s food and drink landscape never stays the same for very long. This fall at least five new food and drink spots are opening in, and around, the...
Hannaford recalls cheese products for possible contamination
SCARBOROUGH (WGME)— Hannaford is recalling two products from Taste of Inspiration Brie after the manufacturer alerted the company of possible contamination. Old Europe Cheese, Inc, the manufacturer which supplied the cheese, says their products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. It is part of a voluntaty, broader recall by the manufacturer.
Bonny Eagle school board votes to keep book about gender identity in library
BUXTON (WGME) -- The MSAD 6 school board in Buxton voted Monday night not to remove "Gender Queer: A Memoir" from the high school library. The book explores the author's real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable. The book...
