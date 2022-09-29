Read full article on original website
PA Education Officials Launch Campaign to Promote FAFSA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and the PA Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) encouraged students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as “FAFSA.”. The FAFSA is an application required to apply for federal student aid, including federal grants,...
Gov. Wolf Announces $5 Million in Grants to Protect Against Hate Crimes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, the Wolf Administration announced a large investment in the fight against hate crimes. According to the Pennsylvania State Police Uniform Crime Reporting System, there were 347 hate crimes in 2021- a 210 percent increase from 2020. In 2022, there have been 183 reported hate crimes....
D.E.C. Extends Greenidge Deadline for Permit Requirement
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Department of Environmental Conservation announced that it has extended the deadline for Greenidge Generation to install screens to protect aquatic wildlife prompting outcry from local environmental groups. The Seneca Lake Guardian and Assemblywoman Dr. Anna Kelles (D-125) held a press conference Monday to criticize the decision by the DEC to extend the deadline to January, 2023.
Recovery and Rescue Operations Continue in Florida Following Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Florida officials are still trying to assess the damage Hurricane Ian has done to the sunshine state. Florida is reporting that about 100 people have died due to the storm and hundreds of thousands of Floridians are still impacted by last week’s storm. Federal officials are saying there will be an unprecedented amount of help going to Florida.
New York State Assembly Hears testimonies to modify the Complete Streets Act
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Thirteen-year-old Andrew Alati was riding his bicycle on his way to meet his friends when he was hit by a driver in a pedestrian crosswalk on June 30, 2019. He would have been 16-years-old today. Twelve-year-old Sammy Cohen was crossing the street on his way to soccer practice...
Death toll soars to 76 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian. In some cases, emergency workers are juggling both unimaginable tasks. "Some of the guys on Pine Island, they lost everything, but they're doing what they...
PA woman charged with DWI in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after reportedly driving under the influence in Ithaca. Ithaca Police responded to a car crash on W. Green St. at S. Geneva St. at 6:49 p.m. Sunday night. Shalyn McClintock, 29, of Forty Fort reportedly rolled through a stop sign and crashed into another car. No injuries were reported.
