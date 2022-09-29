Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Wagyu Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles - Tama EnDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Related
Nina Hachigian, senior Garcetti aide, named to U.S. State Department post
Nina Hachigian, Los Angeles’ deputy mayor of international affairs, was named the country’s first-ever Special Representative for Subnational Diplomacy by Secretary of State Antony Blinken Monday. Hachigian has served under Mayor Eric Garcetti since 2017. She previously was U.S. ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and...
beachcomber.news
It Is Time for Me to ‘Come Out’ and Give My Full Support to Suzie Price for Mayor
I am part of the “old guard” of this city and one of the founding members and chairman of the Council of Neighborhood Organizations as well as the first president of the Council of Business Organizations for this city. I served on the board of the Gay/Lesbian Center...
L.A. Councilman O'Farrell calls for indigenous land acknowledgment policy
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is seeking to create an official land acknowledgment policy for Los Angeles, introducing a motion today seeking to increase visibility with native and indigenous communities.
Understanding What California’s New ‘Jaywalking’ Bill Really Does (And Doesn’t Do)
The goal is to reduce the often inequitable police enforcement of crossing the street. In Los Angeles, nearly a third of citations each year are written to Black pedestrians, who make up about 9% of the city’s population.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myburbank.com
Locals Gather For Burbank’s First Pride Event, Family Pride In The Park
Burbank community members joined together for Family Pride in the Park, the city’s first-ever pride gathering, on the evening of Friday, Sept. 30, in Magnolia Park. The event, which took place at the UMe Credit Union parking lot, was hosted by Burbank Pride in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association.
Amid Data Dump, LAUSD Superintendent Vows Not to Pay Ransom to Hackers
Days after data hacked from the LAUSD was posted on the dark web, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stood firm Monday on his refusal to pay ransom demanded by an international hacking syndicate, while the district opened a hotline for parents and staffers concerned about their personal information.
2urbangirls.com
Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom demand denied
LOS ANGELES – Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
smobserved.com
Santa Monica's Two Main Problems Are Public Safety and Homelessness. Both of Them Have Solutions
Authors note: These are my notes from a phone conversation with Albin Gielicz, candidate for Santa Monica City Council. The political climate for the last few years has not been fully functional, which inhibits solving problems. Our two main problems are how to improve public safety, and how to bring the homeless home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lawyer claims LAPD officer was targeted for being a potential whistleblower
The attorney representing Los Angeles police officer Houston Tipping's mother claims that the 32-year-old was targeted by other officers for being a potential whistleblower. Even though a coroner's report ruled Tipping's death an accident, attorney Brad Gage says he was targeted because he was a whistleblower in an assault case involving other officers. Gage claims that the alleged assault happened 10 months before Tipping's death. "LAPD claims in Public Records Act requests there was no incident report at all," said Gage. According to the Los Angele County Coroner, Tipping died of a spinal cord injury after a grappling exercise. Additionally, the autopsy found broken ribs that appear to be a LUCAS device, which is an automatic CPR machine. "The problem with that is other medical reports show the LUCAS device was never used," Gage said. Gage said he has not been able to speak to any of the paramedics about the treatment that was given to Tipping."I have not done any depositions yet but we do have statements we've obtained from various sources," he said. Gage has raised other questions as to why a camera wasn't recording the day Tipping died. "LAPD claims there was no video taken this day," he said. "We don't believe that's accurate.
2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced
The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
LA Sheriff's Department Awarded $1.95 Million Traffic Safety Grant
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has been awarded a $1.95 million grant for traffic safety programs and patrols, authorities said Monday.
Protesters Flood DTLA Streets Demanding Freedom For Iran And Rights For Iranian Women
The large demonstration comes weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of Iran's morality police. L.A. is home to more than one-third of Iranian immigrants to the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
Historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Blvd. Soon to be Home to Lucid Motors Showroom
The historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard will soon be home to Lucid Motors, the California-based electric car company which observers describe as the industry’s first serious challenger to Tesla’s dominance in the high-end luxury EV market. The three-story gem is being revitalized by builder Abbott Construction...
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
lagalaxy.com
Retired LA Gounty Lieutenant Gil Carrillo is the Hero of the Match presented by Pirnia Law
The Hero of the Match presented by Pirnia Law for October 1 is Retired LA County Lieutenant Gil Carrillo. Retired Lieutenant Carrillo served three years in US Army with having combat duty in Vietnam with the 189th Assault Helicopter Company. Upon honorable discharge, Carrillo joined the LA County Sheriff’s Department in 1971 where he served 38 years until his retirement. Of note, he served 26 of the 38 years assigned to the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau where he was co-lead investigator on the Nightstalker Serial Killer investigation. Due to that investigation, a 4-part documentary was made by Netflix following his life during the investigation.
Boyle Heights residents protest plan to turn Sears tower into homeless center
Plans to convert the Sears tower in Boyle Heights into a complex that would house and assist more than 5,000 homeless people are drawing protests from local residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County
YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
San Bernardino shutting down illegal apartment building, forcing hundreds to find new homes
The city of San Bernardino is shutting down an illegal apartment building that is plagued with problems, including rats and electrical outages.
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
Comments / 1