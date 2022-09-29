Read full article on original website
Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A serial killer may have ambushed five men in central California separately in recent months, shooting them to death alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted. None of the men were robbed or beaten before their killings — which all took place within a radius of a few square miles in the city of Stockton — and none appear to have known each other. Police said the victims were each walking alone or in a parked car when they were killed in the evening or early morning in the city of 320,000 residents about 50 miles south of the state capital.
$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bureau of Land Management officials say a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year. The BLM announced Monday that the National Mustang Association pledged to double the previous $10,000 reward in the case. Authorities say five mortally wounded horses were discovered Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles west of Ely. All were located within 600 yards of each other about two miles south of U.S. Highway 50, and an aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals. The BLM is investigating and prosecuting the killings as part of the enforcement of the Wild Horses and Burro Act of 1971.
Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama sets execution date in '88 contract killing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. Fifty-seven-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to die at Holman Correctional Facility on Nov. 17. Smith was sentenced to death for killing of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, a 45-year-old grandmother and pastor’s wife. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men who were each paid $1,000 to kill the woman on behalf of her husband. Her husband later killed himself. A judge overrode a jury's recommendation of life imprisonment to sentence Smith to death. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state’s last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein.
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Questions about guns, secretly recorded conversations and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated the court hearing Monday in Jackson, Michigan. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in the Jackson area. They’re accused of assisting others who were convicted in federal court of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home. Lawyers and the judge are asking questions to weed out biases in the jury pool. Jury selection will resume Tuesday. The trial could last two weeks or more.
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A longtime volunteer firefighter has died while battling a wildfire in drought-stricken west-central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. Officials say 59-year-old Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. Moody was the assistant fire chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department. The fire grew to about 15,000 acres by Sunday night, and an official said none of the fire had been contained by midday Monday. Officials with the Nebraska State 4-H Camp confirmed that most of the camp's buildings were destroyed. Officials also evacuated the tiny nearby village of Halsey, which is home to about 65 people.
In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the monster storm will be long and painful. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing Monday. And Ian still is not done. The storm doused Virginia with rain Sunday. It was dissipating as it moved offshore, but officials warned there still was the potential of severe flooding along Virginia's coast and a coastal flood warning was in effect Monday. Ian was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States.
EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case
Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. The civil lawsuit involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state, including NFL great Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. The former head of the state's Department of Human Services is at the center. John Davis pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to federal counts of conspiracy and theft and state counts of conspiracy and fraud against the government.
Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year says he’s exploring ways to get community feedback. Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take. He says getting input from the community will help him be more responsive. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wade’s appointment last month. The military plans to remove fuel from the 80-year-year-old tanks by July 2024, and then close the facility afterward.
