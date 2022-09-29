ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: L.A. Rams Linebackers Take Down Streaking Animal Rights Activist

Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley, both linebackers for the Los Angeles Rams, charged into a man attempting to streak across the San Francisco 49ers’ home field on Monday night, tackling him to the ground. The unauthorized individual charged out across the field shortly before halftime, waving what appeared to be a pink smoke flare. He was able to evade security before Wagner met him at the 40-yard line, assisted by McKinley. The streaker was identified as animal rights activist Alex Taylor by Direct Action Everywhere, a grassroots network that took credit for the stunt shortly after it occurred. Taylor and a colleague, Allison Fluty, were “a bit beaten up but in good spirits” after the incident, the group said on Twitter. The organization added that its aim had been “to elevate the #SmithfieldTrial,” a case in which two of its members are charged with smuggling two piglets off a Utah farm in 2017. The action comes nearly a month after two other Direct Action Everywhere members disrupted a Rams game, carrying smoke flares onto the field before being apprehended by security.Bobby Wagner stopped the fan who ran onto the field 😳(via @cameronsalerno1)pic.twitter.com/xWNQCPjliC— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2022 Read it at ESPN
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays’ skid to four games. Boston pushed Tampa Bay closer to the No. 6 playoff seed in the AL. The Rays entered the night trailing Seattle by 1 1/2 games for the fifth seed. Tampa Bay will either face AL East rival Toronto, which occupies the top wild-card spot, or AL Central champion Cleveland in the opening round. Glasnow struck out seven and held the Red Sox to two hits in 3 2/3 innings. “I wasn’t necessarily looking for results. It was more like comfort and like being able to complete my delivery and everything,” said Glasnow, who buckled down and didn’t allow a run after a walk and a single put Boston’s first two batters on base. “I feel like since Triple-A to now, everything’s been feeling sharp and I feel like I have a good idea of what I want to do.”
