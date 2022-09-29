Read full article on original website
Questionable penalty on Saints DB Tyrann Mathieu leads to Vikings TD, sparks fury among fans
Stop me if you've heard this one before ... New Orleans Saints fans are angry at NFL referees. In the fourth quarter of Sunday's Vikings game, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was called for illegal hands to the face on a play that appeared to be a third-down stop by the Saints defense.
Kenny Pickett takes over at quarterback for Steelers in Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers have replaced starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with Kenny Pickett in the second half of their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Pickett will take over from Trubisky with the Steelers down 10-6 against the Jets. Trubisky was unable to sustain any drives against the Jets' struggling defense, so the Steelers will see what their 2022 first round pick has to offer.
Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence hit with Zay Jones injury setback for Week 4 vs. Eagles
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally starting to look like a decent team. With a division-best 2-1 record so far, they look solid to begin the season, especially after a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers. As they look to face another strong team in the Philadelphia Eagles, they will look to secure a win without the help of Zay Jones.
Saints confirm QB Winston will miss London game vs Vikings
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play in New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury, the team confirmed on Saturday.
Jameis Winston (back) ruled out for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Week Four's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston will officially be inactive after he was unable to practice this week with his multiple back fractures. Andy Dalton will make his first start under center this season against a Vikings' defense ranked 18th (18.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks this season.
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu intercepts Vikings QB Kirk Cousins for his first pick with the Saints
Little was going right for the New Orleans Saints against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of Sunday's game, but Tyrann Mathieu stepped in to give his tea a lift. Mathieu intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the final play of the first quarter, giving the Saints a badly needed boost of momentum in London.
Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) inactive for Week 4
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Kamara is still dealing with the rib injury he picked up back in Week 1, and will miss the Saints' Week 4 game in London against the Vikings. The team elevated veteran back Latavius Murray from the practice squad, meaning they will most likely let Mark Ingram and Murray handle the bulk of the running back touches.
Kamara inactive for Saints in London game against Vikings
LONDON (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday because of a rib injury. Kamara had earlier been listed as questionable but participated in practice this week. Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith...
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team player the 49ers in Santa Clara.
New Orleans Saints look Lost without Sean Payton
It has only been 4 games since Head Coach Dennis Allen has taken over in New Orleans, and the Saints are one of the most injury bitten teams in the league. Whatever the case the Saints look lost without Sean Payton. What is Different for the New Orleans Saints?. This...
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 4 matchup.
Musgrove sharp in tune-up, wild card Padres hold off Giants
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six shutout innings in a potential postseason tune-up and Wil Myers homered to cap a seven-run eighth that carried the San Diego Padres past the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Monday night. One night after clinching a wild card, the Padres remained...
New Orleans Saints: 3 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Vikings
The New Orleans Saints 2022 season hasn’t started the way they would have liked it to. If it weren’t for their furious rally in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, they would be staring down the barrel of an 0-4 start. They won that game, but their most recent loss in Week 4 at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings has ensured that their losing streak would be extended to three games.
Kearney Hub
Friday night football forever; the tradition never changes
Children grow up. Grandchildren do, too. That’s why, last Friday night, I sat in that jammed Independence High School football stadium in Ashburn, Virginia, to watch my three grandchildren play in the Independence marching band. Brendan is a senior, and his twin sisters are sophomores, and I wanted to...
