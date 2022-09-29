The New Orleans Saints 2022 season hasn’t started the way they would have liked it to. If it weren’t for their furious rally in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, they would be staring down the barrel of an 0-4 start. They won that game, but their most recent loss in Week 4 at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings has ensured that their losing streak would be extended to three games.

