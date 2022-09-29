ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Kenny Pickett takes over at quarterback for Steelers in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers have replaced starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with Kenny Pickett in the second half of their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Pickett will take over from Trubisky with the Steelers down 10-6 against the Jets. Trubisky was unable to sustain any drives against the Jets' struggling defense, so the Steelers will see what their 2022 first round pick has to offer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Ohio State
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston (back) ruled out for Saints in Week 4

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Week Four's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston will officially be inactive after he was unable to practice this week with his multiple back fractures. Andy Dalton will make his first start under center this season against a Vikings' defense ranked 18th (18.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks this season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) inactive for Week 4

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Kamara is still dealing with the rib injury he picked up back in Week 1, and will miss the Saints' Week 4 game in London against the Vikings. The team elevated veteran back Latavius Murray from the practice squad, meaning they will most likely let Mark Ingram and Murray handle the bulk of the running back touches.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Kamara inactive for Saints in London game against Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday because of a rib injury. Kamara had earlier been listed as questionable but participated in practice this week. Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Carmichael
Yardbarker

New Orleans Saints look Lost without Sean Payton

It has only been 4 games since Head Coach Dennis Allen has taken over in New Orleans, and the Saints are one of the most injury bitten teams in the league. Whatever the case the Saints look lost without Sean Payton. What is Different for the New Orleans Saints?. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Dolphins#Panthers#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#Bucs#The Miami Dolphins
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 3 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Vikings

The New Orleans Saints 2022 season hasn’t started the way they would have liked it to. If it weren’t for their furious rally in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, they would be staring down the barrel of an 0-4 start. They won that game, but their most recent loss in Week 4 at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings has ensured that their losing streak would be extended to three games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kearney Hub

Friday night football forever; the tradition never changes

Children grow up. Grandchildren do, too. That’s why, last Friday night, I sat in that jammed Independence High School football stadium in Ashburn, Virginia, to watch my three grandchildren play in the Independence marching band. Brendan is a senior, and his twin sisters are sophomores, and I wanted to...
ASHBURN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy