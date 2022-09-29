Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Capital Region shelter welcoming pets displaced during Hurricane Ian
Glenville, NY (WRGB) — The Animal Protective Foundation (APF) is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to transport pets who were displaces due to Hurricane Ian. Pets will then make their way to eight shelters and rescues located around the country. One of those shelters is located at 53...
Albany Mayor tries offer's assurance to concerned business owner
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Frank Scavio has been in business for over 30 years. His first store was Paesan's Pizza, located in Albany. That location helped spawn multiple other locations around the Capitol region. With the violence the region saw this past weekend, Scavio was concerned. "They're driving an extra 5,6,7 miles just so they don't have to go to Ontario st," says Scavio.
NYS DOL wants to increase Upstate minimum wage by $1 in December
New York State (WRGB) — New York State is looking to increase the minimum wage across Upstate New York by a dollar in December. Last week, New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued the order, calling it the next step toward the ultimate goal of a $15 per hour minimum statewide.
Runners lace up for a cause in Oktoberfest 5K
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Oktoberfest celebrations usually have a few certain themes tied to them, but there's also an organization in Albany that's added something, a 5k race. The 5th annual Oktoberfest 5k in Albany to be exact, this along Jennings Landing in the city, all for a good cause. The hundreds of participants raising money for CDPHP the Foundation, which promotes health, wellness, and education in our community through philanthropy and service.
Farmers, legislative candidates react to farm labor overtime vote
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Farmers across the state officially have to pivot on labor plans after the Department of labor accepted the recommendation from the Farm Laborers Wage board to lower the current threshold for overtime pay from 60 to 40 hours. The vote was a hot topic amongst...
Governor declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — October is officially Domestic Violence Awareness Month in New York. Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Saturday declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and announced the launch of 'Start the Conversation,' a multi-media campaign aimed at helping New Yorkers raise this critical issue with people in their lives and communities. In addition to the campaign, the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence also unveiled the winning license plate design created in partnership with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles in honor of the agency's 30th anniversary.
NYS paid out 1.4M fraudulent unemployment claims, but won't say amount of tax money lost
New York State (WRGB) — CBS 6 is working to get you answers when it comes to how much of your tax dollars were lost to unemployment benefits fraud in New York State. Monday, we asked again for the total amount lost to fraud, but the state still isn't saying. The Governor’s Office did not respond to our questions Monday, the New York State Department of Labor replied, but did not give the answer.
Upper Madison Avenue celebrates annual street fair
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany's upper Madison Avenue came alive Sunday with the annual Upper Madison Street Fair, the road closed off for the public to enjoy plenty of food, dancing, art and more. Organizers tell us in total about 70 activities and vendors were on hand on the...
Legal cannabis sales begin in Vermont
VERMONT (WRGB) — On Saturday, legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and over began in Vermont. “For years, Vermonters have voiced their support for allowing adults 21 and older to purchase cannabis from regulated, tax-paying small businesses. Now, Vermont has legalized cannabis and is well on its way to establishing a well-regulated, equitable market. We are very grateful to our allies in the state for all of their efforts over the years in support of sensible cannabis policies,” said Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies at the Marijuana Policy Project.
Cannabis farmers begin harvesting NY's first crops for recreational adult-use
Glenville, NY (WRGB) — New York State’s first recreational marijuana growers are starting to harvest the first crops that will eventually be legally sold as drugs to adult consumers. In Schenectady County, marijuana cultivator Brian Conlon began harvesting his recreational cannabis crops on Friday. He’s one of the...
Man on parole arrested on weapons charges, say Albany Police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say they have arrested a man on parole, accusing him of possessing a loaded handgun. According to Police, 26-year-old Jaevon Sampson was arrested on Sunday, October 2nd following a visit from New York State Parole on the 200 block of Second Street. Sampson...
Crews fight fire on 6th Avenue in Watervliet
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Crews are fighting a fire on 6th Avenue in Watervliet. Watervliet's fire and police departments are on the scene in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue. Police ask that people avoid the area as they work to put out and investigate the fire. At this...
Meghan Marohn remembered for love of literature, passion for art
ALBANY COUNTY , NY (WRGB) — Saturday, friends and family remembered Meghan Marohn, the Shaker High School English teacher who disappeared in March after going on a hiking trip. In September, investigators said they found her remains in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts. That ended a months-long search....
Wing Walk returns to Schenectady after COVID hiatus
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — One of downtown Schenectady’s favorite foodie events was back Saturday-- the Wing Walk!. The event had been cancelled these past couple of years because of COVID. A record crowd of 2,200 people able to stroll around downtown and sample all sorts of unique wing...
Missing mother, daughter hiking in Moreau Lake State Park located and safe
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A mother and daughter reported missing on a hiking trail in Moreau Lake State Park have been found. Early Sunday morning, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two had been found a short time prior, concluding an hours-long search. They were treated at the scene, and are in good health.
Worker killed in industrial accident at Grafton business, say State Police
GRAFTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say the investigation is ongoing following a fatal industrial accident in Grafton. Police say back on October 1st, State Police responded to to R.J. Valente Gravel on State Route 2 in Grafton, NY, for the report of an industrial accident. According to investigators,...
Albany Police investigate deadly shooting at Central Avenue and Robin Street
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred Sunday evening near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street. Officers responded to the intersection for reports of a shooting, at around 7:30 p.m. There, they located a 24-year-old man with at least one GSW to the torso. He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
State Police make arrest after cannabis plants located in Schaghticoke
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of possessing cannabis illegally. On September 27th, State Police say they arrested Kevin T. Noon, 51, for criminal possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and obstruction. Police say an investigation determined that Noon, was responsible...
Rotterdam man found guilty of killing 4-year-old foster child in his care
Rotterdam, NY (WRGB) — A Rotterdam man has been found guilty for killing a 4-year-old foster child who was in his care. Dequan Greene was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death Charlie Garay in 2020. January 22nd, 2021- Rotterdam couple charged in the death...
Pittsfield man charged in deadly shooting
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — Pittsfield Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip Friday evening, charging him with the murder of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police responded to a Goodrich Street address at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call. Police located Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported Cepeda to Berkshire Medical Center, where he died.
