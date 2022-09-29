VERMONT (WRGB) — On Saturday, legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and over began in Vermont. “For years, Vermonters have voiced their support for allowing adults 21 and older to purchase cannabis from regulated, tax-paying small businesses. Now, Vermont has legalized cannabis and is well on its way to establishing a well-regulated, equitable market. We are very grateful to our allies in the state for all of their efforts over the years in support of sensible cannabis policies,” said Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies at the Marijuana Policy Project.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO