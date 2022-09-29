ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Longboat Observer

Manatee residents grateful for shelters during Hurricane Ian

East County’s Marlene Pell has been living alone since her husband, William, died in April. When Hurricane Ian was making its way toward Florida, she decided to evacuate to Braden River High School so she wouldn’t be alone during her first hurricane. “I felt the Lord wanted me...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota mayor looks back on 'crazy' week of Hurricane Ian

As he sits at a street side table in downtown under a clear blue sky, Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo can hardly imagine he would be there just 48 hours after the city experienced the impact of a Category 4 hurricane making landfall 90 miles to the south. It had been...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Boil advisory lifted for Longboat Key residents

On Monday, the boil water advisory in effect for Longboat Key residents was lifted. Laboratory testing of Longboat Key and Manatee County water samples yielded satisfactory results, allowing for the order to residents to use boiled water for cooking and drinking to be removed. Manatee County utility chiefs cut water...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Food drive planned on Longboat Key to benefit Our Daily Bread

Christ Church of Longboat Key is planning an emergency food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5 following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian on Florida. The food will benefit Our Daily Bread in Bradenton. Between 9 and 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the church at 6400 Gulf of Mexico...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian causes limited damage at Lakewood Ranch pet rescues

Lakewood National’s Barbie Osterling and Waterside’s Jill Hennessey were busy picking up palm fronds and moving them to the edge of the Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue property so they could be taken away. Osterling didn’t have power in her Lakewood National home and was looking for something...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
#Olivia Fashion Boutique
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida

Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

