GM to move its historical archives and vehicles out of Sterling Heights
General Motors will move its Heritage Center — which holds its archives and historical vehicles — from Sterling Heights to a bigger property it owns in Grand Blanc. The move will happen in phases as GM renovates the Grand Blanc facility, which was once the automaker's Customer Care and Aftersales headquarters, GM said Thursday. ...
Carscoops
Profits Are Nowhere To Be Seen At Most Chinese EV Makers Despite Rising Sales
If you were to look simply at the soaring sales being reported by some electric car manufacturers in China, you may think these firms cannot put a foot wrong. However, with the exception of BYD, none of them are profitable. Often viewed as the leaders of China’s EV wave, Xpeng,...
