Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley, both linebackers for the Los Angeles Rams, charged into a man attempting to streak across the San Francisco 49ers’ home field on Monday night, tackling him to the ground. The unauthorized individual charged out across the field shortly before halftime, waving what appeared to be a pink smoke flare. He was able to evade security before Wagner met him at the 40-yard line, assisted by McKinley. The streaker was identified as animal rights activist Alex Taylor by Direct Action Everywhere, a grassroots network that took credit for the stunt shortly after it occurred. Taylor and a colleague, Allison Fluty, were “a bit beaten up but in good spirits” after the incident, the group said on Twitter. The organization added that its aim had been “to elevate the #SmithfieldTrial,” a case in which two of its members are charged with smuggling two piglets off a Utah farm in 2017. The action comes nearly a month after two other Direct Action Everywhere members disrupted a Rams game, carrying smoke flares onto the field before being apprehended by security.Bobby Wagner stopped the fan who ran onto the field 😳(via @cameronsalerno1)pic.twitter.com/xWNQCPjliC— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2022 Read it at ESPN

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO