Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.

As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

What you missed at Fried Chicken Fest, a man wallows in a French Quarter pothole, Dennis Allen on Andy Dalton's Saints start and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Oct. 3,...
Here's how the Saints pulled off the massive logistical undertaking of traveling to London

LONDON — What is black and gold all over, weighs about 25,000 pounds and sat in the cargo hold of a metal tube going 500-plus miles per hour over the Atlantic Ocean?. That would be the New Orleans Saints equipment for this trip to the United Kingdom. Or, rather, that would be a fraction of the Saints equipment for this trip. There’s also the 12 palettes of gear the team sent over on a quote-unquote slow boat several months ago to consider.
The early betting line is in for Saints-Seahawks, and games across the NFL

For the third time this season, the New Orleans Saints are favored. Question is, can they finally cover? In NFL Week 4, the Black and Gold indeed covered a spread for the first time this season, but it depended on when you bet it, as it opened at 2½ and closed all the way up to 4½ in their 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
WATCH: L.A. Rams Linebackers Take Down Streaking Animal Rights Activist

Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley, both linebackers for the Los Angeles Rams, charged into a man attempting to streak across the San Francisco 49ers’ home field on Monday night, tackling him to the ground. The unauthorized individual charged out across the field shortly before halftime, waving what appeared to be a pink smoke flare. He was able to evade security before Wagner met him at the 40-yard line, assisted by McKinley. The streaker was identified as animal rights activist Alex Taylor by Direct Action Everywhere, a grassroots network that took credit for the stunt shortly after it occurred. Taylor and a colleague, Allison Fluty, were “a bit beaten up but in good spirits” after the incident, the group said on Twitter. The organization added that its aim had been “to elevate the #SmithfieldTrial,” a case in which two of its members are charged with smuggling two piglets off a Utah farm in 2017. The action comes nearly a month after two other Direct Action Everywhere members disrupted a Rams game, carrying smoke flares onto the field before being apprehended by security.Bobby Wagner stopped the fan who ran onto the field 😳(via @cameronsalerno1)pic.twitter.com/xWNQCPjliC— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2022 Read it at ESPN
