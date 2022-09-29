Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings Clinic offers program for medical and financial assistance
BILLINGS, MT- Billings Clinic is offering a program designed to help patients with medical costs and potential treatment. The Medication Assistance Program is made to offer assistance to anyone, whether they have medical insurance or not. "Patients don't always advocate for themselves and it's really important that they do," said...
Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid
A pair of lawsuits filed by a Billings attorney asks a district court to cancel a newly signed management contract for the MetraPark, a Yellowstone County owned events facility, and alleges two of the three county commissioners colluded with the management company that ultimately received the bid. The court documents also reveal that Yellowstone County […] The post Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KULR8
VA to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans across Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy. First, Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. ...
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
Billings schools Superintendent Greg Upham announces retirement
Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham announced to staff Friday morning that he is retiring at the end of the current school year.
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
This is How Serious the Jail Problem is in Billings, Montana
How bad is the crime problem in Billings? How overcrowded is the jail in Billings? If you ask me- this was the biggest news that came out of the Billings City Council meeting on Monday night. I don't know if any of the local Billings news outlets covered this. I...
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Lawsuit claims Billings school district failed to protect student rape victim
The lawsuit filed earlier this year seeks unspecified damages from the school district for sexual discrimination under Title IX.
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
BREAKING: Billings Police are Investigating an Intense Armed Carjacking
According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, they are requesting the public's help in investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the corner of 11th Avenue North and North 30th Street at around 12:43 this afternoon (09/30). Police state that the victim was held at gunpoint and...
18-year-old Billings candidate has sights set on Montana Senate
Elijah Tidswell is one of the candidates for the Montana Senate in District 24. Tidswell turned 18 in June, which means that if he wins he'll be the youngest person ever elected in Montana.
yourbigsky.com
Cats available for adoption in Billings
Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
Single and Reserved? The Best Bars in Billings for Introverts
Not everyone loves loud, crowded bars. I'm probably not the best person to write this article, because I'm:. Not single. I've been in a committed relationship for like 17 years. Not an introvert. While I like my space (who doesn't?), this profession is pretty much the complete opposite. I'm around...
KULR8
Several agencies respond to derailed train east of Bridger
BRIDGER, Mont. - A train derailed about half a mile east of Bridger Friday night. As of 1:00 pm Saturday, East Bridger Rd. has been re-opened, however, Southh River Rd. is closed from the intersection with Rushwater Rd. due to the derailment. Carbon Alert reports that at 11:30 pm Friday,...
LOOK: Montana Man Spots Rare Albino Deer on the Side of the Road
Though nowhere near the state with the highest deer population, Montana is home to over half a million of the hoofed mammals. Needless to say, seeing a deer in Montana is far from unusual. That said, the vast majority are brown. So while spotting a deer isn’t out of the ordinary, seeing a black or white deer is incredibly rare.
montanarightnow.com
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
KULR8
Corner kicks doom MSU Billings women's soccer in loss at Simon Fraser
BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Montana State Billings women's soccer's difficulties defending corner kicks led to its demise in a 2-0 loss to Simon Fraser on Saturday in the Great White North. The host Red Leafs (2-4-4) scored both of their goals in the first half off of the...
Billings Logan Suffering a Huge Staff Shortage and Long Lines
Traveling out of the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) in the next few weeks might be a really rough process for many fliers. According to a press release from BIL, a staffing shortage is causing many issues for travelers, especially at the ticket counter and TSA security. Officials are urging fliers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their flight just to ensure they don't miss it due to the delays.
