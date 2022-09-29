ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Billings Clinic offers program for medical and financial assistance

BILLINGS, MT- Billings Clinic is offering a program designed to help patients with medical costs and potential treatment. The Medication Assistance Program is made to offer assistance to anyone, whether they have medical insurance or not. "Patients don't always advocate for themselves and it's really important that they do," said...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving

Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid

A pair of lawsuits filed by a Billings attorney asks a district court to cancel a newly signed management contract for the MetraPark, a Yellowstone County owned events facility, and alleges two of the three county commissioners colluded with the management company that ultimately received the bid. The court documents also reveal that Yellowstone County […] The post Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

VA to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans across Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy. First, Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. ...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Cats available for adoption in Billings

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Several agencies respond to derailed train east of Bridger

BRIDGER, Mont. - A train derailed about half a mile east of Bridger Friday night. As of 1:00 pm Saturday, East Bridger Rd. has been re-opened, however, Southh River Rd. is closed from the intersection with Rushwater Rd. due to the derailment. Carbon Alert reports that at 11:30 pm Friday,...
BRIDGER, MT
montanarightnow.com

Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
BRIDGER, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Logan Suffering a Huge Staff Shortage and Long Lines

Traveling out of the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) in the next few weeks might be a really rough process for many fliers. According to a press release from BIL, a staffing shortage is causing many issues for travelers, especially at the ticket counter and TSA security. Officials are urging fliers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their flight just to ensure they don't miss it due to the delays.
BILLINGS, MT

