Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Capital Area Red Cross chapter called up to help feed Ian victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As communities across Florida continue the long road to recovery following Hurricane Ian, the Capital Area Red Cross chapter is stepping up to aid in the effort. The Tallahassee-based chapter was called up Sunday to send a mobile feeding unit to St. Johns County. It left...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: Oct. 3, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. Mild, dry fall weather continued today and will all week. The only noticeable change will be afternoon temps getting warmer, in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the workweek. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man facing dozens of felony animal cruelty charges entered a no contest plea Monday to misdemeanor charges instead. Marion Harmon was arrested in June 2021 after deputies found more than 150 animals on his Capitola Road property. Some of them were emaciated and more than a dozen of them were dead, according to LCSO.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Saturday morning temperatures brought a feeling of fall as most locations were in the 50s as drier air remained over the area. A northwesterly flow will maintain that dry air advection at the surface, and dry air aloft will remain camped out over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s with a Sunday morning low in the 50s (inland). Rain chances will remain near zero.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Barbara McGarrah Noon Cooking Segment: Barb's Brittle Pecan Pie

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Barb’s Brittle Pecan Pie” recipe. 2 teaspoon vanilla¼ teaspoon salt1 cup chopped pecans. 1 cup whole pecans. Barb’s Brittle Virginilla Ice Cream (Optional) Barb’s Brittle bits, Crushed (Optional)...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

No. 23 Florida State suffers first loss of the season in lackluster performance against No. 22 Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - No. 23 Florida State suffered their first loss of the season, losing 31-21 to No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) came up short in every phase of the game, while the Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) were able to own the ball and capitalize on miscues by their opponent.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

