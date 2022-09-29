Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
Capital Area Red Cross chapter called up to help feed Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As communities across Florida continue the long road to recovery following Hurricane Ian, the Capital Area Red Cross chapter is stepping up to aid in the effort. The Tallahassee-based chapter was called up Sunday to send a mobile feeding unit to St. Johns County. It left...
WCTV
Florida State Parks partners with Florida Park Service Rangers on Hurricane Ian Relief Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Parks Foundation announced their $50,000 relief fund partnership with Florida Park Service Rangers on Monday. The relief fund will provide immediate financial assistance to Florida State Park Service staff and volunteers who have endured hardships as a result of the storm. According to...
WCTV
FSU provides free tickets to Saturday’s game for Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There were sunny skies on Saturday for the Seminole’s game against Wake Forest--a sharp contrast to the storm that battered Florida’s southwest coast this past week. FSU provided free tickets to the game for Floridians who were displaced from their homes due to Hurricane...
WCTV
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Oct. 3, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. Mild, dry fall weather continued today and will all week. The only noticeable change will be afternoon temps getting warmer, in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the workweek. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Customers rally around Square Mug Cafe as business struggles to stay open
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After three years in business, a locally-owned coffee shop in Railroad Square is on the verge of shutting down. Supporters of Square Mug Cafe are rallying around the business, fighting to keep it open. If Square Mug closes, it will be the third in the area...
WCTV
Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man facing dozens of felony animal cruelty charges entered a no contest plea Monday to misdemeanor charges instead. Marion Harmon was arrested in June 2021 after deputies found more than 150 animals on his Capitola Road property. Some of them were emaciated and more than a dozen of them were dead, according to LCSO.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Saturday morning temperatures brought a feeling of fall as most locations were in the 50s as drier air remained over the area. A northwesterly flow will maintain that dry air advection at the surface, and dry air aloft will remain camped out over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s with a Sunday morning low in the 50s (inland). Rain chances will remain near zero.
WCTV
Barbara McGarrah Noon Cooking Segment: Barb’s Brittle Pecan Pie
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Barb’s Brittle Pecan Pie” recipe. 2 teaspoon vanilla¼ teaspoon salt1 cup chopped pecans. 1 cup whole pecans. Barb’s Brittle Virginilla Ice Cream (Optional) Barb’s Brittle bits, Crushed (Optional)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
No. 23 Florida State suffers first loss of the season in lackluster performance against No. 22 Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - No. 23 Florida State suffered their first loss of the season, losing 31-21 to No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) came up short in every phase of the game, while the Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) were able to own the ball and capitalize on miscues by their opponent.
Comments / 0