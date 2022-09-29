ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi put on a leggy display as they strut the Isabel Marant runway in mini dresses together during Paris Fashion Week

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

They are never far away from a high fashion runway.

And Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi once again ensured all eyes were on them as they walked in the Isabel Marant ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

Supermodel Bella, 26, showcased her catwalk credentials as she walked alongside her older sibling, 27, for the French fashion house as they offered a look at next year's styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LbaQ_0iFpaDgk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfFqz_0iFpaDgk00

Bella showcased her slender physique in a black mini dress with cut out detailing across the chest styled with a tasselled bag, which was casually slung across her shoulder as she strutted down the runway.

The daughter of Yolanda and Mohammed Hadid boosted her already statuesque frame by sporting a pair of towering T-bar heels with silver detailing.

The stunning brunette wore her glossy locks in a centre parting and opted for a natural layer of make-up in a bronze pallet, which only served to enhance her natural beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17W77J_0iFpaDgk00
Runway queen: Supermodel Bella, 26, showcased her catwalk credentials as she walked alongside her older sibling, 27, for the French fashion house as they offered a look at next year's style
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZ9H9_0iFpaDgk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teryc_0iFpaDgk00

Meanwhile, Gigi put on a leggy display in an oversized cameo-print jacket in neutral tones as she joined her sister on the catwalk in the military-inspired garment.

The mother of one, who shares her daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, showcased her slender pins in the thigh-grazing item and a pair of strappy black heels.

Gigi wore her blonde locks loose and also opted for natural, loose hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43obXF_0iFpaDgk00
Radiant: Fellow model Elsa Hosk, 33, was spotted arriving at the show in a dazzling diamond-print sheer top. Underneath the item she wore a black lace bra with skinny jeans and a pair of thigh-high boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyihC_0iFpaDgk00
Model: Elsa wore her blonde hair loose and opted for a flawless coat of make-up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lE0Uy_0iFpaDgk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpWtB_0iFpaDgk00
Pose! Elsa worked her angles for the camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKajr_0iFpaDgk00
Model behaviour: She also posed for some snaps inside, showing off her model experience as she struck a slew of poses

Fellow model Elsa Hosk, 33, was spotted arriving at the show in a dazzling diamond-print sheer top. Underneath the item she wore a black lace bra with skinny jeans and a pair of thigh-high boots.

Meanwhile, Gigi cut a bold figure in a bright orange jumpsuit as she arrived in an orange button front boiler suit which she flashed a white crop top beneath.

The beauty looked sensational in the chic number as she carried her belongings in an eye catching white and pink shoulder bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCQui_0iFpaDgk00
Style icon: Alexa Chung showed off her style credentials at the show, looking typically chic in a pair of tailored black trousers and a simple T-shirt - with a tartan longline coat layered on top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ejw41_0iFpaDgk00
Extras: She completed the look with glossy heels and a black shoulder bag while giving a slight smile for the camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhK4a_0iFpaDgk00
Catwalk: Models stormed the runway in a slew of muted looks - consisting of different shades of nude and beige, alongside light-toned cream pieces
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dA4Y_0iFpaDgk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W06WR_0iFpaDgk00
Star-studded: The star-studded show welcomed a slew of famous faces, with Paris Fashion Week now in full swing and bringing in A-listers from around the globe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL2Zq_0iFpaDgk00
Vibrant: Lena Mahfouf was also in attendance to the show, sporting a mustard dress with a long-sleeved design and open collar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skjwz_0iFpaDgk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3tYY_0iFpaDgk00
Chic: Gigi strutted her model figure in a pair of eye catching leopard print shoes which she wore with grey socks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFaCv_0iFpaDgk00

Gigi strutted her model figure in a pair of eye catching leopard print shoes which she wore with grey socks.

The Vogue cover girl opted for a radiant palette of makeup as she hid behind a pair of stylish tinted glasses.

Gigi completed her number by styling her blonde tresses in a messy high bun leaving her fringe frame her face.

The beauty was all smiles as she exited her car and headed inside of the lavish star-studded show.

Earlier today Gigi wowed as she walked in the Chloe show during Paris Fashion Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAaFi_0iFpaDgk00
Fashionista: Gigi cinched in her slim waist in the number with a chic tie coordinated to the number
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNkvR_0iFpaDgk00
Sensational: The blonde beauty was seen closing the car door as she stepped out to head into the fashion show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0fuD_0iFpaDgk00

The beauty went braless in a silver fishnet gown that skimmed over her sensational figure as she strutted her stuff at Pavillon Vendôme in front of the likes of Katie Holmes and Anna Wintour.

A pair of high-waisted white briefs protected her modesty, with chunky flatform sandals completing the beach-inspired ensemble.

Prior to jetting to Paris, Gigi was in Milan for Fashion Week, where she had been accompanied by her rumoured new boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leo, 47, traveled to Italy to spend time with Gigi as the duo are 'fully seeing each other, according to Entertainment Tonight's source.

Meanwhile People revealed that Leo is 'smitten' with Gigi after splitting from model Camila Morrone this summer after four years together - right after she turned 25.

The report said that the actor is 'taken with Gigi' and that she is 'the type of woman he is usually attracted to.'

Gigi shares a two year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, whom she split with last October.

Gigi is said to be the oldest woman the 47-year-old has dated, as none of his girlfriends have been over the age of 25. She's also the first woman he's dated that has a child.

Leo and Gigi were pictured together on Dailymail.com for the first time on September 10 at a party in New York City. The two appeared close and Leo put his hands on the model at times.

Prior to their sighting, it was reported that Leo had 'his sights set on Gigi' but 'doesn't want to be romantic with [him] right now,' according to Us Weekly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okAOM_0iFpaDgk00
All smiles: Gigi completed her number by styling her blonde tresses in a messy high bun leaving her fringe frame her face

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Paris Hilton’s 18-day search for her chihuahua ends: Experts believe the heiress’s pooch was snatched by a hungry coyote in the Hollywood Hills

It was the £10,000-a-day ‘biggest dog hunt in Hollywood history’ launched by a heartbroken Paris Hilton to find her beloved chihuahua Diamond Baby. But last night it seemed the 18-day search for the hotel heiress’s pooch has ended in tragedy – with experts now believing it was snatched by a hungry coyote.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Isabel Marant
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Elsa Hosk
Person
Katie Holmes
Daily Mail

American crooner Richard Marx opens up about the difficulties of working with Aussie country star Keith Urban - despite the pair writing a number of hit songs together

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit. Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and U.S. boy band NSYNC, says that the Aussie superstar has trouble making up his mind when it comes to choosing which songs to record.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

630K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy