Read full article on original website
Related
Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils' magic number down to 1
The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
1460 ESPN Yakima
Yakima, WA
446
Followers
4K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 0