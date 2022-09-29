ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia Argento Seemingly Reacts to Anthony Bourdain Biography Sharing Their Final Text Message

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Asia Argento

, the girlfriend of the late Anthony Bourdain , has seemingly reacted to a bombshell new biography of the celebrity chef .

“Stop busting my balls,” Argento, 47, captioned a Wednesday, September 28, Instagram Story snap of herself wearing a black shirt. The Marie Antoinette actress’ tee featured an image of bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman .

Courtesy of Asia Argento/Instagram

The Italy native’s cryptic social media message comes hours after an excerpt of Charles Leerhsen ’s unauthorized book about Bourdain’s culinary career was published. People shared a snippet of copy on Wednesday , including the Parts Unknown host’s final conversation with Argento. Down and Out in Paradise is set for a Tuesday, October 11, release.

“Is there anything I can do?” Bourdain reportedly asked his then-girlfriend , per Leerhsen’s book. Argento, for her part, replied: “Stop busting my balls.”

The Kitchen Confidential author also allegedly told the actress that she was “reckless with my heart.”

Argento had not read Leerhshen’s literary work but was not happy with the author publishing a story about Bourdain’s final moments before his death .

“I wrote clearly to this man that he could not publish anything I said to him,” she told the New York Times in a Tuesday, September 27, statement.

Bourdain died by suicide at the age of 61 in Strasbourg, France, in June 2018 while he was in the country to film his Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown docuseries for CNN.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague , Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement at the time. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much . Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter at this incredibly difficult time.”

The acclaimed chef is survived by 15-year-old daughter Ariane , whom he shared with ex-wife Ottavia Busia , and Argento, who he began dating in 2017.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” the Scarlet Diva actress tweeted after her then-beau’s death . “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Following Bourdain’s death, CNN aired the final season of Parts Unknown , in which the late host won two posthumous Emmy Awards trophies .

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The List

Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking

The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said.In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Secretly Recorded By Friend Before Suicide, Country Queen's Family Begs Judge To Block Release Of Audio

A private audio tape of Naomi Judd recorded right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna rushed to court in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
