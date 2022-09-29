Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Anaheim Ducks owners envision $4B entertainment village
Anaheim may soon get a bustling retail village similar to L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. The City Council has approved a $4 billion project by the owners of the Anaheim Ducks to build apartments, hotels, offices and shops and restaurants around the Honda Center at 2695 East Katella Avenue, the Orange County Register reported.
therealdeal.com
Developer with shady past charged in murder-for-hire plot
Some measures taken to avoid paying off a debt can be more costly than the debt itself. A Los Angeles-area developer could soon find this out after being charged with allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill two men he owed millions. Arthur Raffy Aslanian, 53, of La Cañada...
