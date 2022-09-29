Read full article on original website
Author and scholar Bryan Hotchkins to address “The Complicated Topic of Race” at SIU Oct. 10
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Bryan K. Hotchkins, the author of “My Black is Exhausted: Forever in Pursuit of a Racist-free World Where Hashtags Don’t Exist” will be speaking at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Oct. 10. Hotchkins will discuss “The Complicated Topic of Race” from 1 to...
SIU has many events planned for LGBTQ+ History Month in October
Southern Illinois University Carbondale is recognizing October as LGBTQ+ History Month with a wide variety of special events and activities. LGBTQ+ Resource Center coordinator Angela Towne says more than 20 events are planned, all open to the public and many free. She says one of the highlights of the month...
Award-winning statistics professor to deliver Langenhop Lecture
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Dennis Cook, professor and director, School of Statistics, University of Minnesota will give this year’s Langenhop Lecture at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Probability and Statistics Conference, Oct. 28-30. Cook will speak about “Commentary on the Analysis of Complex Data” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Room A111 in the Engineering Building. His talk is open to the public.
Police investigate a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The incident prompted a shelter in place warning from police. At 1:24 p.m. officers responded to the scene of the shooting and found a gunshot victim and learned the...
