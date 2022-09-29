Read full article on original website
Chicago police investigating crime spree involving violent attempted carjacking, armed robberies
Between the overnight hours of 1 and 4 a.m., police say there were 12 similar incidents in five different police districts.
Man injured in Near West Side shooting during carjacking attempt, Chicago police say
Chicago police said the suspects shot the victim after he refused to turn over his car.
wsiu.org
Police investigate a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The incident prompted a shelter in place warning from police. At 1:24 p.m. officers responded to the scene of the shooting and found a gunshot victim and learned the...
12 shots fired at man during attempted carjacking at West Side gas station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made.
3 teens shot in Calumet City, police say
When police arrived, they found a group of juveniles gathered in the area.
East Garfield Park crash: 1 killed, driver in custody after ignoring CPD unit, officials say
A driver ignored a CPD unit before hitting another vehicle, resulting in a deadly crash on the West Side, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley
CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 a.m. and found the 33-year-old collapsed on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say
A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot dead in Roseland within hours of another murder on same block
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood only hours after another man was shot and killed on the same block. Police say officers found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the 300 block of West 110th Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim was shot...
Joliet Shooting: Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Warrant issued for man wanted in attempted Oak Lawn carjacking
An arrest warrant has been issued for one of four men suspected of being involved in an armed carjacking in Oak Lawn that took place April 18 near the intersection of 99th Place and Minnick Avenue. Jerome D. Fears Jr., 20, of Chicago, is wanted for the attempted vehicular hijacking...
Shootings in Chicago: 7 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
At least seven people have been shot, including a three-year-old boy in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Chicago's Old Town following argument
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Sunday morning. About 5:22 a.m., police say a 38-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender shot him multiple times. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspects...
cwbchicago.com
3 men are shot, 1 fatally, during possible narcotics-related robbery in South Loop, police say
Update: The deceased man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Casey Rodriguez, 30, of the 5500 block of North Broadway. Three people were shot, one fatally, during a possible narcotics-related robbery inside a South Loop apartment on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. A woman...
Man shot, critically wounded during fight on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night. Police say a man, 26, was in a fight with another man in the 1000 block of North Pine Avenue. The second man has a gun and shot the...
KCJJ
Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check
A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an August shooting that wounded a man and a woman in the South Shore neighborhood. Clarence Campbell, 31, is accused of opening fire from a dark-colored sedan around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 on two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.
