Lebanon, IN

wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lebanon, IN
Lebanon, IN
Lebanon, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel in brief — October 4, 2022

Candidate forums – The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County will host two nonpartisan candidate forums this fall to give voters a chance to hear from candidates on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. Forums will start at 7 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m. On Oct. 4, a forum at Carmel City Hall will include candidates for state Senate Districts 21 and 29 and House Districts 24, 32 and 39. On Oct. 6, a forum at Noblesville City Hall will include candidates for Senate Districts 25 and 31, House District 88 and Hamilton County prosecutor. The forums are open to the public. Those who wish to watch through Zoom may register for a link at LWVHCIN.org.
CARMEL, IN
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Purdue loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Purdue. They played a really good game, played really hard, forced us to not play very well. You know, it's not about us just not playing well, they forced us not to play well. We gotta give them a lot of credit. They're well coached, they got a good football team. We play them really tight. I mean, the last six years, how tight except one game was it out of the last six years. And we didn't play well enough to win tonight.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor

With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Pendleton Pride to host 2nd annual event Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pendleton Pride: Queer and Trans, Families, Allies, Friends, a local LGBTQ support group, is hosting the second annual Pendleton Pride event. It’s happening Saturday at the Circle at Falls Park in Pendleton, IN from noon to 4 p.m. According to a release, Pendleton Pride is designed to present the LGBTQ+ population as an integral part of the community and increase awareness of the group.
PENDLETON, IN
cbs4indy.com

The best start to October weather for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Packing the pantries in Noblesville

The Feeding Team 2022 music festival at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville was held on Saturday and the weather could not have been better. The annual event charged only a non-perishable food item as the price of admission, which helps restock the pantries placed across the county. It is also a fundraiser which helps pay for food to help people suffering from food insecurity throughout the year.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
thefranklinnews.com

In the Middle of Progess

Driving along a quiet patch of road just west of the little community of Amity, you may find yourself passing what is seemingly a random concrete margin in the middle of the road. You may drive past without giving it any thought, but if you look closer as you pass, you’ll notice writing on that concrete, and if you stop your car, pull off somewhere safe, and walk to it to get a better look, you’ll realize it’s a grave.
FRANKLIN, IN
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Nothing but net–I mean sunshine–for Indiana!

INDIANAPOLIS – Looking at lots of sunshine for days across the Hoosier state! Enjoy this beautiful start to the month of October. The general experience for Sunday will be mostly sunny, a brief period of clouds in the first part of the day, and breezy conditions. Straight-up sunshine for...
INDIANA STATE

