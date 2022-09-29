Read full article on original website
How SBLive Indiana's Power 25 teams fared in Week 7: Top-ranked Center Grove and Brownsburg both earn blowout victories
By Kevin Messenger Here’s a look at the Week 7 results for the teams in the SBLive Indiana Power 25. 1. Center Grove (Greenwood) (6-1) defeated Pike 48-0 Micah Coyle ran for 148 yards on just 12 carries and scored two of the Trojans’ first three touchdowns on scores from 25 and 64 yards. Tyler ...
Cast Your Vote for the Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana
The 2022 marching band season is in full swing - the bands have finalized their programs and are performing at the final few local competitions. Up next on the schedule is the state competition put on by the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA). 2022 ISSMA Competition Schedule. The ISSMA...
WISH-TV
Indiana high school junior only one to get perfect score on 2022 college-level calculus exam
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A northern Indiana student, Felix Zhang, has aced a college-level calculus exam designed for high school students. He aced the Advanced Placement Calculus AB Exam with 108 points. The 16-year-old junior is the only student in the world to have passed with a perfect score for 2022.
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — October 4, 2022
Candidate forums – The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County will host two nonpartisan candidate forums this fall to give voters a chance to hear from candidates on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. Forums will start at 7 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m. On Oct. 4, a forum at Carmel City Hall will include candidates for state Senate Districts 21 and 29 and House Districts 24, 32 and 39. On Oct. 6, a forum at Noblesville City Hall will include candidates for Senate Districts 25 and 31, House District 88 and Hamilton County prosecutor. The forums are open to the public. Those who wish to watch through Zoom may register for a link at LWVHCIN.org.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Purdue loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Purdue. They played a really good game, played really hard, forced us to not play very well. You know, it's not about us just not playing well, they forced us not to play well. We gotta give them a lot of credit. They're well coached, they got a good football team. We play them really tight. I mean, the last six years, how tight except one game was it out of the last six years. And we didn't play well enough to win tonight.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
americanmilitarynews.com
Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor
With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
WRTV
Downtown Indy Canal dyed purple to recognize National Recovery Day
National Recovery Month is recognized every September to bring awareness to those affected by substance use disorder and alcoholism.
WISH-TV
Pendleton Pride to host 2nd annual event Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pendleton Pride: Queer and Trans, Families, Allies, Friends, a local LGBTQ support group, is hosting the second annual Pendleton Pride event. It’s happening Saturday at the Circle at Falls Park in Pendleton, IN from noon to 4 p.m. According to a release, Pendleton Pride is designed to present the LGBTQ+ population as an integral part of the community and increase awareness of the group.
cbs4indy.com
The best start to October weather for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
readthereporter.com
Packing the pantries in Noblesville
The Feeding Team 2022 music festival at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville was held on Saturday and the weather could not have been better. The annual event charged only a non-perishable food item as the price of admission, which helps restock the pantries placed across the county. It is also a fundraiser which helps pay for food to help people suffering from food insecurity throughout the year.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Public Library prepares for grand reopening after 2 years of renovations
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Staff at the Carmel Clay Public Library were preparing Friday to reopen the library on Saturday after two years of renovations. Bob Swanay, the director of the library, says the library moved to its current location on Main Street in 1999. In October 2020, construction...
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
thefranklinnews.com
In the Middle of Progess
Driving along a quiet patch of road just west of the little community of Amity, you may find yourself passing what is seemingly a random concrete margin in the middle of the road. You may drive past without giving it any thought, but if you look closer as you pass, you’ll notice writing on that concrete, and if you stop your car, pull off somewhere safe, and walk to it to get a better look, you’ll realize it’s a grave.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Nothing but net–I mean sunshine–for Indiana!
INDIANAPOLIS – Looking at lots of sunshine for days across the Hoosier state! Enjoy this beautiful start to the month of October. The general experience for Sunday will be mostly sunny, a brief period of clouds in the first part of the day, and breezy conditions. Straight-up sunshine for...
