Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Related
High school football games in and near Philly called off due to potential threats
Two separate high school football games in Montgomery County and Southwest Philadelphia were called off Friday night due to potential threats, officials at those schools announced. The potential threats at the Plymouth Whitemarsh football game and John Bartram High School came days after a 14-year-old high school football player was...
mymmanews.com
Andrew Osborne, former MMA fighter, charged with murder
A Philadelphia man, and former professional mixed martial artist, was charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a room at Ocean Casino Resort last week. Andrew Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia as a result of an investigation into the stabbing Friday...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: We Only Found 17 People in Philadelphia Who Donated to Dr. Oz
Plus, chaos in Old City, Flower Show tickets, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With Bishop McDevitt High School Gone from Wyncote, Its Memorable Faculty Is Fading as Well
Thomas McNutt, a long-term teacher at and champion of the now-closed Bishop McDevitt High School, Wyncote, has passed at the age of 97. Kristen A. Graham covered the dousing of his stage light for The Philadelphia Inquirer. McNutt, originally from Phila., set out to be a priest. He earned a...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Video: Police break-up drag race rally in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video shows police breaking up a drag racing rally in North Philadelphia. Cell phone video captured cars illegally doing donuts at the intersection of Broad and York Streets around midnight on Sunday.A large crowd watched the dangerous stunts.No one was injured.Police did not arrest anyone.
fox29.com
"A cowardly act": Leaders react to deadly ambush shooting of Philadelphia teens after football scrimmage
Local leaders reacted to the ambush shooting of five teenagers who police say had just left a high school football scrimmage when they were shot. One of the victims, a 14-year-old, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.
RELATED PEOPLE
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Philadelphia police officer injured after crash in Spring Garden
A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after a crash in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Kerri Conner Matchett and Anita Conner
In 1988, having just earned her accounting degree from Howard University, Kerri Conner Matchett was looking forward to joining Anita T. Conner & Associates, the accounting and financial services business her mother founded. Matchett was excited to work alongside her CPA mom in the family’s Elkins Park (now Jenkintown) offices.
fox29.com
'It still hurts': Family looking for answers nearly 20 years after murder of Philadelphia R&B star
PHILADELPHIA - John Whitehead's untimely death came more than 20 years after his song "Ain't No Stopping Us Now" topped the charts, but his murder remains unsolved nearly another 20 years later. "I feel like I did 18 years ago. It still hurts," his daughter Lakia said. "And I feel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
School bus involved in crash with several vehicles in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia
Video from Chopper 6 showed a small bus stopped at the scene and at least two other damaged vehicles.
Philly police recover SUV believed to be used in deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police released surveillance video that shows five gunmen involved in an ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern
The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In the midst of a tight race for US Senate, Oz visits Philly Black clergy members
PHILADELPHIA — With the latest polls showing a tightening race, Mehmet Oz returned to Philadelphia on Sunday night to meet with local Black clergy members to press his case to be elected to the U.S. Senate. The Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries was celebrating its 13th anniversary as a congregation...
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'
For over 10 years, the Philadelphia Police Department logged the coordinates for crimes "without an exact location" to Disney World. It continued unchecked for years until a news investigation questioned the practice. So they decided to log these crimes into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
Comments / 0