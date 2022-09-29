ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here’s Your Non-Partisan Voter Guide to the 2022 General Election

As the 2022 General Election rapidly approaches, voters around Southern California are beginning to research the issues and candidates as they prepare to cast their ballot. But before you fill in your ballot, there are a few things you need to know about voting this year. County election offices will...
Migrants Who Were Bussed To NYC Are Headed To Florida For Hurricane Cleanup

Numerous migrants who have recently been bused to New York City are reportedly heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Over the weekend, some of them told the “New York Post they are getting into vans in Queens to head to Florida and will get paid 15 bucks an hour to help. It's unclear who is paying them, but they’ve been promised overtime pay and a $15 a day food allowance. FEMA and city officials tell the Post they are not involved. Over recent months, Texas and other border states have been sending asylum seekers to New York City in protest of President Biden's immigration policies. A van driver says he was under contract with a water and debris company.
More Problems For Rhode Island Bus Service

There are more problems that may impact the ability for people to ride the bus. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says nearly 60 drivers are retiring and 30 positions need to be filled. RIPTA had already announced it is reducing the frequency of service on several bus routes starting...
Fisherman caught cheating in major pro fishing scandal!

Two fishermen were caught cheating in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship tournament on Friday. Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Ohio’s Jake Runyon brought in a fish that weighed almost 33 pounds, almost double the second-place fish, so judges decided to gut the fish. When they did, they found several lead balls the two stuck into the fish to win the title and the $5k in prize money. The pair have previously won several tournaments, including last year’s Lake Erie Fall Brawl where they were disqualified before they could claim the $100k prize when one of the men failed a polygraph test.
Massachusetts Case Of Listeria Reported, Over 20 Cheese Brands Recalled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A listeria outbreak has been linked to multiple cheese brands, with one case found in Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan-based company, Old Europe Cheese issued a voluntary recall of all of its Brie and Camembert Cheeses on Friday because of potential contamination.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama

A regional grocery store is being credited as the best in Alabama. Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Renfroe's Market as the top choice for Alabama. "Alabama-based Renfore's Market has six stores in the state and is famed for excellent...
Convicted murderer asks Iowa State Supreme Court to overturn DNA evidence

(Cedar Rapids, IA) - The Iowa State Supreme Court this week is considering a motion to throw out DNA evidence in the Michelle Martinco murder case. Lawyers for Jerry Burns made their case Friday. They say Police should have had a search warrant before testing Burns’ DNA on a drinking straw Burns used, at a restaurant and threw in the trash. Burns was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in a Cedar Rapids mall parking lot in 1979. She’d been stabbed 29 times. The DNA on the drinking straw matched DNA on the clothes the young woman was wearing that night, leading detectives to Burns. He is serving a life sentence with no parole.
TX Gov Announces New Chief Of School Safety And Security

The governor of Texas is announcing the state's new Chief of School Safety and Security. Greg Abbott says John P. Scott will serve in the position that was created after the Uvalde school shooting. Scott most recently served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the North Texas district...
Fred Meyer Plans In-Store Hiring Event

Fred Meyer is opening its doors for new associates to join the company this fall. The planned event is part of a hiring effort across Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Idaho, which is being driven by its Multicultural Associate Resource Group, to welcome thousands of new associates. The group’s mission is to provide inclusive recruitment, professional development, and professional guidance to help support diversity at Fred Meyer.
The top five finalists for Iowa's Best Tenderloin 2022 have been released

For two decades, Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest has been drawing attention from connoisseurs near and far. After all, the coveted title is highly sought after in what many consider the heart of tenderloin country. Our friends at the The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) have released the...
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
Real Estate Listing Gets In The Halloween Spirit With Michael Myers

A New Hampshire real estate listing is viral because of one added touch to the photos. In each shot, “Halloween” villain Michael Myers appears. In some, he lurks barely detected, but in one he poses on a bed! Agent Tommy Bolduc says the idea for the listing was a collab between him and the sellers.
Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening 1st Arizona Locaion

Another Nashville hot chicken restaurant is making its way to Arizona. AZ Central reported that Angry Chickz, a California-based chain, will open its first location in Arizona on Friday, October 7th at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located in Glendale at the corner of Bell Road and 51st Avenue.
'Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay' Opening First Arizona Location

Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to Arizona. "Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay" is set to open its first Valley location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early in 2023. ABC 15 reported that the chain is slated to open in Q1 of 2023. The eatery will be located...
