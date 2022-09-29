LURAY, Sept. 30 — When high school football is discussed in the Shenandoah Valley, especially from a historical perspective, the Cougars of Stuarts Draft are often involved in the conversation. The perennial powerhouse touts region titles across several decades and in recent years, back-to-back appearances in the state championship where they fell short of a state title at the hands of Appomattox.

