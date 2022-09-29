ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer

Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer, 71, of Timberville, Va. passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1951. The family will hold visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Bradley Funeral Home, 187 E. Main St. in Luray. A funeral service...
TIMBERVILLE, VA
Marjorie Ellen Judd Seal

Marjorie Ellen Judd Seal, 79, of Luray, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. She was born on July 21, 1943, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Desper D. Judd and Hazel Virginia Mauck Judd. Marjorie was employed at Wrangler for...
LURAY, VA
Patricia ‘Patty’ Mae Cave Richards

Patricia “Patty” Mae Cave Richards, 79, of Luray, went to be with her Heavenly Father. Patty was born in Elyria, Ohio, to the proud parents of the late Melvin William and Clara Mae Andress Cave on May 4, 1943. On November 12, 1960, she married the love of...
LURAY, VA
A sad tragedy

October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
LURAY, VA
‘Beam me up, Scotty’

October 1, 1987 — Scotty beamed up quite a few fans in Luray this week. Actor James Doohan, the broguish engineer on television’s long-running “Star Trek” series and in the four movies it spawned, signed autographs and engaged in friendly chatter with a crowd at the Luray Inn and Conference Center Monday night.
LURAY, VA
Luray completely dominates Stuarts Draft in huge, 49-0, regional win over perennial powerhouse

LURAY, Sept. 30 — When high school football is discussed in the Shenandoah Valley, especially from a historical perspective, the Cougars of Stuarts Draft are often involved in the conversation. The perennial powerhouse touts region titles across several decades and in recent years, back-to-back appearances in the state championship where they fell short of a state title at the hands of Appomattox.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA

