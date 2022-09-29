ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

GBN Podcast: Reaction to WVU’s loss at Texas

The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on one injured Mountaineer player. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU volleyball concludes road trip

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma in three sets to conclude its first Big 12 Conference road trip of 2022 at McCasland Field House in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Mountaineers (6-9, 0-3 Big 12) fought hard against the Sooners (11-4,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Brown: CJ Donaldson “Alert, stable” following injury versus Texas

True freshman running back able to travel home with WVU after being carted off the field, according to the program. West Virginia freshman running back CJ Donaldson Jr. was carted off the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night in West Virginia’s 18-point loss at Texas. Donaldson,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
WTRF

FINAL: Texas 38, West Virginia 20

West Virginia football is on the road for its first Big 12 test of the season away from Milan Puskar Stadium when they kick off against the Texas Longhorns. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on ESPN+. WVU opened the week as a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Linsly Claims OVAC 1A/3A Girls Soccer Championship

BLEMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Linsly Cadets went head-to-head against the Wheeling Central Knights. The OVAC championship was held at Red Devils Stadium. The Cadets would pull ahead early on, scoring two goals before the thirty-second minute. Linsly shut out the Knights 2-0 and was named OVAC 1A/3A champs.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Drier days are ahead for the first week of October

TONIGHT: Dreary, grey, and rainy would best describe the start of the day for the Ohio Valley residents. We did not see much let up from the rain during the morning hours, although conditions certainly improved once we went from AM to PM. Over the last 48 hours, the Wheeling Ohio County Airport recorded roughly 1.2 inches of rain. No record event, but still plenty of precip for the streams and creeks to start to rise. It was also too damp to really get anything done in the way of grass cutting. Although these conditions would have helped in pulling weeds… (Not the most fun of activities.) This afternoon the clouds started to roll out with areas of dry weather moving in. There were even a few glimpses of blue skies and sunshine. Daytime highs were back in the mid-60s with winds calming down. Tonight, we will continue to see the clearing skies trend, along with calm winds. Pockets of river valley fog is possible. Overnight lows will be chilly for the next couple of days, bottoming out in the lower 40s. The furnaces may need to be kicked on this upcoming week of October.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
WTRF

Pet Blessings: All furry friends welcome!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s typical for the entire family to go to church together on Sunday – except for some. Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling is giving the four-legged family members of the home an opportunity they don’t normally get. St. Francis Day is October...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy