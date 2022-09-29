ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Questions about guns, secretly recorded “repugnant” talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting...
Kopp's removes 'pro-life' custard from October's flavor forecast

MILWAUKEE — Kopp’s Frozen Custard said it made a “mistake” when it dished out politics in October’s flavor forecast. The Wisconsin custard company released its October flavors Saturday. Included, originally, was a “Hey Cupcake” flavor, featuring vanilla custard, yellow cake, fudge and rainbow mini chips.
Building up California's infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Transportation allocated $121 million to eight projects in California through the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Program. This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom recently appointed former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as his “infrastructure czar.”. On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host Tanya...
Lt. Governor Candidate Kim Driscoll discusses plans for Latino economic empowerment in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Lieutenant Governor candidate and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll campaigned in Springfield Monday where she discussed plans for economic empowerment in Latino communities. Local leaders, nonprofits and small businesses voiced their concerns to Driscoll at the Latino Economic Development Corporation in downtown. Driscoll said many small businesses suffered...
